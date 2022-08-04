"They were able to prove that Deshaun Watson engaged in acts of sexual assault" - NFL analyst reveals league has enough ammo to hand out huge punishment to Brown QB

After a brief moment of outrage, it appears Deshaun Watson will indeed be facing a steeper penalty than the initial six-game suspension. With the NFL's appeal underway, many expect the scope of the penalty to rise considerably. Speaking on the Ringer NFL show, one NFL analyst agreed with the sentiment and outlined how the league already has the building blocks necessary for such a punishment.

Basically, according to Lindsay Jones, all the information needed is already in the original ruling. Here's how she put it:

"What they're bound to right now is the information that was presented in that hearing. But my sense of how they're structuring this appeal and why they're appealing is that Judge Robinson, in her 16 page report that she issued earlier this week, basically found that the NFL proved its case."

She went on to explain how the league will be able to prove damage to their brand as a result of Watson's actions:

"In every facet, they said they were able to prove that Deshaun Watson engaged in acts of sexual assault, that he damaged the shield by failing to live up to the standard of an NFL player."

She continued by claiming that this punishment will be as close to a criminal charge as the world will get for the quarterback:

"It was a pretty damning document when it came to what Deshaun Watson did, and is probably as close as anything as we'll actually get, because there were no actual criminal charges."

Deshaun Watson's career

Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp

While the last eighteen months of the quarterback's life have been marked by courtcases, what did the quarterback accomplish in the years leading up to the suspension? Why did Cleveland fork over $230 million for the quarterback?

He was originally drafted by the Houston Texans with the 12th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, per Pro Football Reference. In his rookie season, he threw for 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games of action. In 2018, he threw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions and went 11-5. The team made the playoffs but lost in their first game.

In 2019, he threw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while going 10-5. In 2020, he threw for a career-best 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. That said, he struggled to win games and went 4-12. This was the last look at him on the football field before the onslaught of accusations and lawsuits.

At just 26 years old, the quarterback has solid statistics and could be around for another decade-and-a-half. Of course, with a massive suspension, that window would shrink. Will Watson miss the 2022 season?

