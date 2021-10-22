NFL Fantasy Football: Is QB Deshaun Watson worth acquiring amid trade rumors?

The top storyline in the NFL this week saw the Deshaun Watson trade rumors once again swirling up. While several rumors and predictions were shot down early, there is still speculation that the Miami Dolphins are making a play for the quarterback.

If you partake in fantasy football and Deshaun Watson is either a free agent or collecting dust on someone's bench, now could be the right time to snag him for a cheap price and hopefully reap the reward.

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN #KeepPounding I asked Matt Rhule with Deshaun Watson available at the trade deadline if the Panthers would do due diligence, and he said “I haven’t done any work on anyone else” and “I believe Sam (Darnold) will be a great quarterback for the Carolina Panthers” #DeshaunWatson I asked Matt Rhule with Deshaun Watson available at the trade deadline if the Panthers would do due diligence, and he said “I haven’t done any work on anyone else” and “I believe Sam (Darnold) will be a great quarterback for the Carolina Panthers” #DeshaunWatson #KeepPounding

Is QB Deshaun Watson worth acquiring in fantasy football amid trade rumors?

Deshaun Watson has been inactive in every game this season as he prepares to face civil lawsuits against him after the season. The Houston Texans have boldly stood behind their decision to keep Deshaun Watson off the field during these difficult times and not showcase him on a national platform. Even after Tyrod Taylor got injured and rookie Davis Mills got the start, Deshaun Watson remained inactive despite rumors.

Ed Hunt @NFLDraftEd The Texans QB situation is a complete mess. DeShaun Watson is facing many sexual assault allegations and Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring. Rookie Davis Mills seems like the next man up but they still have something to lose at this point in the season. The Texans QB situation is a complete mess. DeShaun Watson is facing many sexual assault allegations and Tyrod Taylor injured his hamstring. Rookie Davis Mills seems like the next man up but they still have something to lose at this point in the season.

The recent trade rumors bring up the question that some fantasy football owners might be wondering: should one snag Deshaun Watson before everyone else starts to do the same and his trade value skyrockets?

It's a simple answer. In standard leagues where you only play one quarterback, no. Deshaun Watson is not worth taking up a spot on your bench that could easily house a player who can be a consistent contributor to your team. With two quarterbacks in deeper leagues, Deshaun Watson could be a player to look at in keeper leagues.

Everyone believes Deshaun Watson will play in 2021. But what NFL team could make that seem like a reasonable idea? For one, it is unclear what kind of shape Deshaun Watson is in. Moreover, it would be a PR nightmare. Remember the backlash the Pittsburgh Steelers received when they signed Michael Vick? Multiply that by 100, double it and add one.

There is still a chance Deshaun Watson will come out of the lawsuits unharmed and innocent. He will take the NFL by storm on his return and be a first-round pick in fantasy football, before Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. If you are in a keeper league, then you can certainly trade someone for Deshaun Watson for a pick in the rookie draft or a mid-level bench player. Don't give up an arm and a leg for Deshaun Watson if you don't have to, especially since there's a high probability he does nothing for your fantasy football team in 2021.

Corey @TheMrDouglass Looking at some of my fantasy leagues and seeing people rushing out to get Deshaun Watson like he’s not getting suspended the minute he’s on a new team Looking at some of my fantasy leagues and seeing people rushing out to get Deshaun Watson like he’s not getting suspended the minute he’s on a new team

With that being said, if on the off chance that the Miami Dolphins intend on making the trade and playing Deshaun Watson in 2021, then go in for him. If the trade rumors start to become more than just rumors, make the trade and then sit and wait to see what Miami do with Watson. If he is a free-agent in your league, pick him up now before anyone notices. Once Watson is traded and has a chance to play, everyone will be throwing first-round picks and QB1s at whoever owns him.

