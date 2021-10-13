Top 5 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 6

It's that time of the week again in fantasy football where you take a look at your lineup and see where there is a need through the waiver wire. Maybe you had JuJu Smith-Schuster or Saquon Barkley and now have holes in your team with their injuries. The waiver wire is an opportunity to snag a trending player or an inside tip before others in your league. Injuries remain an issue as the league preps for Week 6. Here are five players to try to target on the waiver wire, as they should be available in most standard leagues.

Top Five Fantasy football Week 6 Waiver Wire Pickups

#1 - RB Devontae Booker, New York Giants

Overtime @overtime Nice one handed snag by Devontae Booker 😮(via @NFL Nice one handed snag by Devontae Booker 😮(via @NFL) https://t.co/ODCIDrMiEf

Saquon Barkley suffered a nasty ankle sprain on Sunday and will be out for Week 6 against the LA Rams. Devontae Booker had 20 points in fantasy football as a replacement for Barkley and will be an RB2/3 option to look into, especially if you have Saquon Barkley. Booker will take on the majority of the carries, with Gary Brightwell likely serving as a pass-catcher. The LA Rams aren't ranked so high on defense this year and could allow Devontae Booker a good outing. LA's offense will win the game, but Booker could end up with at least 12 fantasy football points in Week 6.

#2 - TE Ricky Seals-Jones, Washington Football Team

Pro Football Network @PFN365 Ricky Seals-Jones could be a sneaky play at the tight end position this week for fantasy managers. Ricky Seals-Jones could be a sneaky play at the tight end position this week for fantasy managers.https://t.co/1gaY9s3kWi

Logan Thomas remains out until at least Week 8 while on IR, which means Ricky Seals-Jones will continue to have a large role on the offense. Week 6 has Washington facing the Kansas City Chiefs, who have a vulnerable defense. Taylor Heinicke could have a good game against the Chiefs and Seals-Jones will be a favorite target across the middle and on short passes. Expect at least ten targets for the tight end and upwards of 15 points in fantasy football.

#3 - TE Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars

Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL Dan Arnold 83% snap share per @NextGenStats Leads Jags with 48 receiving yards Dan Arnold 83% snap share per @NextGenStats Leads Jags with 48 receiving yards

Dallas Goedert, Maxx Williams and George Kittle are a handful of top tight ends who have suffered serious injuries and the position has never been known to be deep. Dan Arnold led the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 with eight targets, six catches and 64 yards. The offense is struggling without DJ Chark Jr. and Dan Arnold could hover around nine targets per game on average.

#4 - WR James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers

𝙇𝙤𝙣𝙙𝙤𝙣²² @NajeeEra it’s james washington time it’s james washington time https://t.co/AXUnZfOxCr

James Washington is expected to be back from a groin injury for Week 6, just in time to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster as a starter. Washington had ten fantasy football points in Week 4 from four catches and 69 yards, but he's now going to be used much more often. Pittsburgh's offense seems to have finally turned the corner in 2021 and should be a bit more exciting, especially with a playmaker like Washington on the field.

#5 - QB Davis Mills, Houston Texans

PFF HOU Texans @PFF_Texans Davis Mills PFF Grade 🟥 Weeks 2-4: 35.1

🟥 Week 5: 85.9 HUGE IMPROVEMENT FROM THE ROOKIE ‼️ Davis Mills PFF Grade 🟥 Weeks 2-4: 35.1

🟥 Week 5: 85.9 HUGE IMPROVEMENT FROM THE ROOKIE ‼️ https://t.co/L8n4l7qBiL

The rookie had 24 points in fantasy football against the New England Patriots in Week 5. Davis Mills threw for three touchdowns and almost upset the Patriots. Many people will continue to overlook Mills, but he's worth picking up in deep fantasy football leagues as a QB2. The Indianapolis Colts made Lamar Jackson look like Aaron Rodgers on Monday night and could allow Mills to have another strong showing against a weakened defense.

