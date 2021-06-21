Houston Texans QB depth chart 2021: Starters and backup players

The Houston Texans' quarterback situation is still up in the air. Deshaun Watson's pending legal situation and subsequent trade request has the Houston Texans uncertain of who will start Week 1.

Currently, Deshaun Watson is the only quarterback on the Houston Texans' roster who was on the team in 2020. The team has made some offseason moves to address the issue at quarterback, but as things stand, it could be an interesting year in Houston.

Houston Texans QB Depth Chart

QB 1: Deshaun Watson

QB 2: Tyrod Taylor

QB 3: Jeff Driskel

QB 4: Davis Mills

Houston Texans depth chart analysis

QB 1 - Deshaun Watson:

Despite the team's overall struggles last season, Deshaun Watson had a career year with the Houston Texans in 2020. He threw for 4,823 yards, 33 passing touchdowns, 444 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Watson expressed his dismay at the organization's handling of player trades and overall business dealings, and has stressed that he wants to be traded. Between that and the fact that Watson is currently embroiled in a high-profile legal battle that may lead to a suspension, Houston may have a problem.

QB 2 - Tyrod Taylor:

Tyrod Taylor was signed by the Houston Texans on a one-year deal this offseason. Taylor was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons as the backup to Joe Flacco before signing with the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor spent three seasons as a starter with the Bills, averaging 3,000 passing yards each season. Tyrod Taylor was in position to become the starting quarterback with the Cleveland Browns but was replaced by Baker Mayfield in his rookie season. He was then with the Los Angeles Chargers, spending time as a backup for Phillip Rivers in 2019.

Taylor was named the starter for Week 1 of the 2020 season but suffered an injury just before the start of the Week 2 game that forced a hospitalization. He ended up missing a significant amount of time and was replaced by rookie Justin Herbert.

If Tyrod Taylor is named the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans, the team will be in good hands, seeing as he has experience as a starter and had moderate success in that role.

QB 3 - Jeff Driskel:

Jeff Driskel was signed by the Houston Texans in late May. Driskel has spent his NFL career as a backup for the last five seasons. He has, however, started nine games in his career.

Driskel started five games (nine appearances) with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018, three games with the Detroit Lions in 2019 and one start and three appearances with the Denver Broncos in 2020.

He has thrown for 2,120 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 309 rushing yards and three touchdowns in his career so far. Driskel is a mobile quarterback with a big arm. If given the chance to start, he should continue to show progress.

QB 4 - Davis Mills:

The Houston Texans drafted quarterback Davis Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Mills was a starting quarterback for Stanford in 2019 and in a shortened 2020 season. It appears that the Houston Texans are planning for Mills to be their quarterback of the future. Playing time in 2021, though, could be hard to come by.

