Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Odds and Picks - September 30th | NFL 2021-22 season

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves in a situation no one expected them to be in heading into Week 4: leading the AFC North at 2-1.

It's pretty early in the NFL season, but it speaks volumes about how much better the Cincinnati Bengals are this year than they were in 2020. Their secondary has been marred with injuries, but the front seven has been solid.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been an excellent addition to the team and running back Joe Mixon is already looking like a top-five player at his position. The Cincinnati Bengals might not win the AFC North at the end of the season, but they could earn a trip to the playoffs.

PFF Bet @PFF_Bet 🚨Burrow vs. Lawrence: Round 2🚨



Jaguars at Bengals (-7) on TNF 🤙



https://t.co/gsLVZwChHv

The Jacksonville Jaguars are winless, but Trevor Lawrence cannot be blamed for the team's predicament. Head coach Urban Meyer has been a bit of a distraction and the roster has had several critical injuries.

Right after Week 3, the Jaguars shipped cornerback CJ Henderson to the Carolina Panthers for tight end Dan Arnold. The Jacksonville Jaguars needed a boost on offense, but their secondary group just got weaker. Joe Burrow could dissect them on Thursday night.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Match Details

Fixture - Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals | Thursday Night Football | Week 4 of the 2021 NFL regular season

Date & Time - Thursday, September 30th, 2021, 8:20 PM EST

Venue - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Betting Odds

Spreads

Bengals: +7.5 (-110)

Jaguars: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Bengals: -350

Jaguars: +275

Totals

Bengals: o46 (-110)

Jaguars: u46 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals are favored by more than seven points, but it should come down to the wire. The Bengals will still win, but don't pick them to cover the spread. They will likely win by only three or four points. The over/under is 46 points and the best route would be to go with the over.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Key Injuries

Safety Jessie Bates ll and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie will likely be unavailable for the Cincinnati Bengals, but cornerback Trae Waiss is set to make his season debut, which will help out the secondary. Wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) and guard Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee) will likely be out for Week 4. Both injuries are not severe and should be available for Week 5.

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Bengals will be down a few key players for Thursday night vs. Jaguars. WR Tee Higgins and S Jessie Bates have been ruled out while CB Chidobe Awuzie is doubtful.



The only players who might miss the game for the Jacksonville Jaguars could be kicker Josh Lambo and defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris. Lambo is dealing with personal matters and it's unclear if he will be able to suit up on Thursday. Robertson-Harris is out with an ankle injury. Cornerback Tre Herndon and offensive lineman Andrew Norwell should be available.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Head-to-Head

The Jacksonville Jaguars hold a 13-10 lead in their head-to-head battles against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals, however, won the last meeting 33-25. Quarterback Gardner Minshew had over 350 passing yards and running James Robinson ran for 75 yards for the Jaguars. Joe Burrow had 300 passing yards while running back Joe Mixon had 151 rushing yards as the duo led the Bengals to victory.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction

Paul Dehner Jr. @pauldehnerjr Want efficiency?



Joe Mixon: 5.0 yards per carry



Joe Burrow: 9.6 yards per attempt.



OL: Zero sacks, zero QB hits. Want efficiency?



The Cincinnati Bengals are favorites, but it'll be a close game. It could be a high-scoring game with both teams moving the ball downfield with ease. Running backs Joe Mixon and James Robinson had great games when the two teams met last season and it could happen again. Joe Burrow is a better quarterback than Trevor Lawrence right now and that will be the telling difference in the contest.

Prediction: The Cincinnati Bengals win in an effort led by Joe Mixon, who rushes for over 100 yards with two TDs.

