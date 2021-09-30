Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars - Starting lineup and injury report - September 30th | NFL 2021-22 season

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars Starting lineup and injury report

In a bizarre twist to the 2021 NFL season, the Cincinnati Bengals are atop the AFC North through three weeks and rookie QB Trevor Lawrence is still seeking his first win with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Joe Burrow is playing much better after a shortened rookie season with a knee injury. He has 640 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions with a 70.7% completion rate. RB Joe Mixon is averaging 95.3 rushing yards per game and rookie WR Ja'marr Chase is proving the NFL preseason doesn't define you.

Once labeled as a wide receiver who couldn't catch, Chase is leading the Cincinnati Bengals with 220 receiving yards and four TDs. Cincinnati's defense needs to limit the number of points they allow, which could be difficult with several injuries in the secondary.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are 0-3 and haven't kept any of their losses close. The Houston Texans stunned the Jaguars in Week 1 and were unable to keep up with the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

QB Trevor Lawrence has 669 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions this season as the entire offense hasn't reached second gear. CB CJ Henderson was traded this week, but Tre Herndon should be on the field after healing from a knee injury.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report

Cincinnati Bengals

Cameron Wolfe @CameronWolfe Bengals will be down a few key players for Thursday night vs. Jaguars. WR Tee Higgins and S Jessie Bates have been ruled out while CB Chidobe Awuzie is doubtful.



Meanwhile, CB Trae Waynes is set to make his Bengals debut.

The Cincinnati Bengals' secondary could have some glaring holes this week with S Jessie Bates ll (neck) and CB Chidobe Awuzie (groin) not practicing on Tuesday. Bates is likely out for Thursday Night Football while Awuzie is questionable.

CB Trae Waynes (hamstring) was seen practicing and should be available for the first time this season. WR Tee Higgins (shoulder) is not expected to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars and neither is G Xavier Su'a-Filo (knee). Both should be back for Week 5 though.

OT Riley Reiff (ankle), LB Markus Bailey (hamstring) and CB Darius Phillips (hand) should all be cleared to play on Thursday night.

Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking pretty healthy for Week 4. CB Tre Herndon (knee) is ready to go for Thursday night. DL Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) is out and OL Andrew Norwell (ankle) was limited in practice on Tuesday, but is expected to be available. K Josh Lambo was not at practice this week due to personal reasons, and he will miss the game.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Jacksonville Jaguars Starting Lineups

Cincinnati Bengals

QB - Joe Burrow | RB - Joe Mixon | WR - Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, Auden Tate | TE - CJ Uzomah | OL - Jonah Williams, Quinton Spain, Trey Hopkins, Jackson Carman, Riley Reiff

DL - Sam Hubbard, DJ Reader, Larry Ogunjobi, Trey Hendrickson | LB - Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Germaine Pratt | CB - Trae Waynes, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton | S - Vonn Bell, Brandon Wilson | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Jacksonville Jaguars

QB - Trevor Lawrence | RB - James Robinson | WR - DJ Chark Jr, Marvin Jones Jr, Laviska Shenault Jr | TE - Dan Arnold | OL - Cam Robinson, Andrew Norwell, Brandon Linder, AJ Cann, Jawaan Taylor

DL - Malcolm Brown, DaVon Hamilton, Taven Bryan | LB - Myles Jack, K'Lavon Chaisson, Josh Allen, Damien Wilson | CB - Tyson Campbell, Shaquill Griffin | S - Abdrew Wingard, Rayshawn Jenkins | K - Josh Lambo | P - Logan Cooke

