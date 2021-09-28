3 NFL rookies that have exceeded expectations through Week 3

All NFL rookies come into the league with different levels of expectations. Where they are selected in the draft and what situations they are brought into both play big factors in determining expectations for NFL rookies. Some players meet them and others fall short.

Finally, there are the NFL rookies that exceed what is expected of them from the start. These are the top three so far this season.

NFL Rookies exceeding expectations

#3 - DE Gregory Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

After sitting out the 2020 college football season, Gregory Rousseau was expected to come into the NFL a little rusty. That has not been the case at all. He is currently the only player on the team with multiple sacks. He has also proven himself valuable in setting the edge in rushing defense. His 11 total tackles are by far the highest number of any of the Bills' defensive linemen.

#2 - WR Rondale Moore, Arizona Cardinals

Rondale Moore was drafted into a very crowded offense in Arizona. His projections were to be sixth in target share as the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart and a roster that features two capable receivers out of the backfield. He has surpassed those expectations so far and has been a big contributor to the high-powered offense of the Cardinals.

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Andy Isabella's rookie season: 9 catches, 189 yards, 1 TD



Rondale Moore 2 games into his rookie season: 11 catches. 182 yards, 1 TD Andy Isabella's rookie season: 9 catches, 189 yards, 1 TD



Rondale Moore 2 games into his rookie season: 11 catches. 182 yards, 1 TD

Moore currently ranks second on the team with 183 receiving yards and third in receptions with 13 through three games. He has also been effective as a kick and punt returner as well. He has 70 punt return yards on seven attempts and 43 kick return yards on two attempts. His impact has helped the Cardinals to a 3-0 start and he has been one of the most surprising NFL rookies so far.

#1 - WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Just because Ja'Marr Chase came into the league with very high expectations does not mean he has not exceeded them. The fifth overall pick out of LSU has been spectacular through three career games. The Bengals valued his relationship with quarterback Joe Burrow, who played with Chase in college, and so far their chemistry has been on full display.





Ja'Marr Chase is the ONLY player in the Super Bowl Era with a 30-yard receiving TD in each of his first 3 career games.



(H/T @NFLonCBS) https://t.co/RbXD3jyJEM

Through three games, Chase already has 220 receiving yards and four touchdowns, including at least one touchdown in every game. He has a massive 20 yards per reception average, which is third best in the entire league among all players with a minimum of ten receptions. Chase has not only exceeded expectations, but he has been the most impressive of all NFL rookies so far.

