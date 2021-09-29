NFL Fantasy Week 4 Start 'em Sit 'em: Best and Worst matchups to watch for

Fantasy Football can be played in different methods and different kinds of leagues, but the fun is there every step of the way.

If you're playing in a PPR league, then wide receivers are just as important as your running backs. The fact that you have a star player doesn't mean you should start him every week, as your goal as a fantasy manager is to set up the best possible lineup week in and week out to give your team the best chance to win.

As injuries start to pile up and different matchups provide different opportunities for every manager, let's take a look at which players you should start and who you should sit for Week 4 of NFL Fantasy.

Start 'em Sit 'Em - NFL Fantasy Week 4

Start 'Em

#1 - Joe Mixon, RB

Mixon had great production against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week with 18 carries and 90 yards, so you can expect him to be even more productive when he faces the dysmal Jacksonville Jaguars' defense. He has become a vital part of the Bengals' offense and should score early and often. The Bengals look to control the clock, giving Mixon more carries and, as a result, more fantasy points.

#2 - D'Andre Swift, RB

Swift shares his carries with Jamaal Williams, so he should never be your RB1. However, his receptions out of the backfield make him a great RB2 or flex option, especially because the Lions' receiver group is really bad.

This should be a low-scoring game between the Lions and the Bears, so take your receiver out of the flex and give Swift a chance.

#3 - DJ Moore, WR

The Panthers will miss Christian McCaffrey for a few weeks, so the passing game becomes even more important without their star. Moore had a great game against the Houston Texans and this trend should continue for his Week 4 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

Both teams have good offenses and this game should see a lot of points, passing yards, and targets for Moore, which is a win for fantasy owners.

Sit 'Em

#1 - Will Fuller, WR

Fuller is not a good option for your fantasy team

When Fuller and Jaylen Waddle joined the Dolphins, everyone expected that the deep passing game would flourish and Tua Tagovailoa would be unleashed. Well, Fuller still hasn't done anything this season, Tagovailoa is hurt, and Jacoby Brissett is the definition of a conservative quarterback.

Fuller is really helpful with deep bombs, but with Brissett under center, that's not the case. Sit him.

#2 - Ty'Son Williams, RB

Facing a strong Denver Broncos defense is already a negative sign for any player, let alone Williams, who has to share his carries with Latavius Murray (and Lamar Jackson). Since Williams is not much of a factor in the passing game, his low usage makes him a no-go for Week 4 against Denver.

#3 - Javonte Williams, RB

Williams is an RB2 in Denver, which is basically enough of a reason to keep him out of your starting lineup. But he's also facing a Baltimore Ravens team that allows 3.1 yards per carry and will have most of its front seven back after a COVID-19 crisis last week.

Since Williams is not a factor in the passing game, you should stay away from him.

Michael F. Florio @MichaelFFlorio



- Melvin Gordon: 55% snaps, 14 carries per game, 2.3 targets per game, 269 yards, 2 TD, 14.97 fantasy PPG

