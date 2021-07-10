Madden 22 player rating: Predicting 5 highest-rated Cincinnati Bengals players

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was destined to be a highly-rated player in Madden 22. But a rather tame end to his 2020 campaign has hampered his chances of being one of the highest-rated players in the game.

He picked up an injury and missed the last six games of the season. The Bengals had a dismal 2-7 record before Burrow's injury, but the quarterback had a decent rookie campaign. He should be ready to go for Week 1 and could have a much higher Madden rating next year.

The overall roster for the Bengals was a low 75 overall in Madden 21 and didn't have a single player with a rating in the 90s. Their roster has a lot of promising players and they could have a few players with ratings in the 90s in this year's edition.

Here are the top five highest-rated Cincinnati Bengals players in Madden 22.

Top five Cincinnati Bengals player ratings in Madden 22

#1 - Jessie Bate ll, Safety

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 79

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 89

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 91

Jessie Bates was the eighth-best safety in 2020, according to PFF. He had three interceptions, 12 passes defended, and 109 total tackles last season. Bates has had at least three interceptions in each of the previous three seasons. He was named 2nd-Team All-Pro and should have a 90+ rating in Madden 22.

#2 - Joe Mixon, RB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 89

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 88

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 89

Joe Mixon played only six games during the 2020 NFL season but managed 428 yards and 3 touchdowns in 119 carries. Mixon is the 14th-best running back in the NFL, according to PFF, and is poised to have a good season in 2021. There's a possibility he could see his Madden 22 rating sneak into the 90s.

#3 - Tyler Boyd, WR

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 83

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 85

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 86

Tyler Boyd may be one of the best slot receivers in the league when he has a good quarterback throwing him the ball. He caught 79 passes for 841 yards and four touchdowns in 2020. Boyd could easily surpass 1,000 receiving yards in 2021.

#4 - DJ Reader, DT

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 84

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 83

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 84

DJ Reader only played five games in 2020 due to a quad injury and racked up just 19 tackles and two passes defended. He should be able to come back as an elite-run defender and situational pass-rusher.

#5 - Trae Waynes, CB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 78

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 79

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 81

Trae Waynes is the 31st-best cornerback in the NFL, according to PFF, but it's impressive that he is ranked so high despite missing the entire 2020 season due to a pectoral injury. Waynes is still a fantastic run defender. His Madden 22 rating could improve once he gets back on the field.

