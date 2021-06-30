5 biggest snubs in the 2021 NFL All-Under-25 team

NFL.com recently released its All-Under-25 team featuring the best players yet to turn 25 in the league. The team, compiled by Around the NFL writer Nick Shook, is led by Baltimore Ravens' star QB Lamar Jackson.

Like any All-Star/ Fantasy team, there are going to be some great players that didn't make the final lineup. However, after reviewing Shook’s selection, there are some rather glaring omissions.

On that note, let's have a look at five such players who should have been in the NFL U-25 team.

#1 Saquon Barkley

New York Giants' running back Saquon Barkley is a notable omission in Nick Shook’s All-Under-25 team. The author did note Barkley’s absence and cited his ACL tear last season as a reason for leaving him out.

This is a fair point, except that 49ers' pass rusher Nick Bosa also made the cut lower down the list despite missing most of last season through injury. With all due respect to Colts' running back Jonathon Taylor and Raiders Josh Jacobs, they are not bonafide stars just yet.

Saquon Barkley ran for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns in his rookie year and followed that up with another 1000-plus yard season in his second year. Even though he is still recovering from his knee injury, Barkley deserved a place in the team.

#2 Devin White

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' linebacker Devin White's name was not in the 2021 All-Under-25 team. Shook did mention that the young linebacker was close to making the team, but he instead chose the Bears' Roquan Smith.

White, 23, had an outstanding 2020 season, recording 140 tackles, nine sacks, four passes defended and one forced fumble. He took his game to another level in the playoffs, helping the Bucs win the Super Bowl. White had two big interceptions in the NFL postseason and showed up in the big games.

Devin White’s performance in the postseason alone warrants him a spot in the starting lineup.

#3 Brian Burns

Carolina Panthers' defensive end Brian Burns was unlucky not to be selected in the All-Under-25 team. Nick Shook instead decided to go with Chase Young and Nick Bosa as his edge rushers.

The 23-year-old Burns had an impressive tally of nine sacks last season and three forced fumbles. While it's difficult to argue that Young and Bosa are not deserving candidates, Burns is right up there with them as the leading pass rusher under 25 in the NFL.

#4 Antoine Winfield Jr.

Another player who proved he could perform on the highest stage, Antoine Winfield Jr., missed out on the All-Under-25 squad but only just. The Bengals’ Jessie Bates was picked ahead of him even though the former has never played a playoff game.

In his rookie NFL season, Winfield registered 84 tackles, three sacks and one interception. He went on to record a massive interception in the Super Bowl for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

#5 Kyle Pitts

This one is somewhat of a reach, but Atlanta Falcons' tight end Kyle Pitts is a gifted athlete. The rookie is yet to play an NFL game, but the 6' 6", 246-pound tight end oozes star potential. He is the highest tight end ever drafted in NFL history, at number four this year.

Detroit Lions' Pro Bowl TE TJ Hockenson is a quality player, but he is barely known outside of Michigan and has yet to play in any meaningful NFL game. Kyle Pitts could be in the team next year.

