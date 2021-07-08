NFL trade rumors: 5 players unlikely to be back with the Cincinnati Bengals for the 2021-22 season 

The Cincinnati Bengals are a team betting on young talent at the moment. The Bengals offense showed a lot of promise in 2020 with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow pulling the strings before he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The Bengals will continue to reassess the roster into the 2021 season, especially in the postseason. While all eyes will be on next year's draft, some attention will also be on deciding which players will and won't return next season.

State of the Cincinnati Bengals: Is turnaround led by Joe Burrow imminent?https://t.co/pqvXLe6x4Q pic.twitter.com/NkssuLr7lS — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 30, 2021

5 Cincinnati Bengals players who won't be on the roster in 2022

#1 Billy Price, C

The Cincinnati Bengals decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on center Billy Price this offseason. The former first-round draft pick started ten games his rookie year in 2018, started eight games in 2019, and started just one game in 2020.

With his production low as the backup to Trey Hokpins, the Bengals weren't convinced they should pay him the $10 million he would be owed with the fifth-year option. The Bengals could always offer Price an extension after the 2021 season, but it seems unlikely at this point.

Bengals are not picking up the fifth-year option on the contract of 2018 first-round draft pick Billy Price, per source. Price now is slated to become a free agent after this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2021

#2 Kevin Huber, P

The Cincinnati Bengals have had the same punter since 2009 when Kevin Huber was drafted. Now at almost 36 years old, Huber has solidified his place in Bengals history with every special teams record. The Bengals have signed Drue Chrisman to the roster for training camp and it's unlikely he will steal the starting job from Huber. But, whether the Bengals are willing to sign him again at 37 years old remains to be seen.

#3 Eli Apple, CB

Since being traded by the New York Giants to the New Orleans Saints, Eli Apple's career has had ups and downs. After the Saints he has played with the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and then signed with the Bengals in 2021.

Apple is playing on just a one-year deal, meaning he has just 17 games to be able to prove himself and earn a contract extension. But with his production down the last few seasons, there doesn't seem to be much possibility that it will happen.

#4 Clark Harris, LS

Clark harris has been a long snapper for the Cincinnati Bengals since 2009 and even made the NFL Pro Bowl during the 2017 season. Harris signed a contract extension this offseason and at 37 years old, it may be the last season of his career.

#5 C.J. Uzomah, TE

C.J. Uzomah's 2020 season was cut short after just two games because of an Achilles injury. Uzomah is entering the final year of his three-year contract. With the lack of production from all of the tight ends on the roster, the Bengals may want to go in a different direction in 2022 which would mean parting ways with what could be the biggest contract in the tight end position.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha