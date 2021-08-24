Who is Ja'Marr Chase's baby mama Ambar Nicole? NFL star accused of domestic violence in since-deleted IG post

Ja'Marr Chase was a top-five pick for the Cincinnati Bengals in this year's draft and his future with the franchise seemed bright, especially owing to his reunion with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow. But an ugly incident may result in Chase's career being affected in a big way.

Instagram model Ambar Nicole has accused Chase of domestic violence in a since-deleted Instagram story, but the internet was quick to screenshot her post before it was gone.

Ja’Marr Chase’s baby mama claimed that Chase hit her 😳



Ambar Nicole has deleted the Instagram post 👀 pic.twitter.com/dgkT9ULG5o — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) August 24, 2021

Clearly, these are serious accusations. Chase hasn't addressed the post yet, but this isn't the first time that Nicole has taken to Instagram to talk about the receiver. Nicole earlier claimed that Chase told her to "take a Plan B" during her pregnancy.

Who is Ambar Nicole?

Nicole is an Instagram model with more than 12,000 followers who recently claimed to be pregnant with Chase's baby. The two have been going back and forth on social media after she told the Bengals receiver that she was pregnant.

Nicole had already taken to Instagram to talk about how Chase slept with multiple women. It's inconclusive at this time whether the pair had a relationship before.

A month ago, Chase took to Twitter to discredit Nicole's posts.

these fake pages be killing me bruh 😂😭😭 — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) July 8, 2021

Will this affect Ja'Marr Chase's rookie season?

It's still unclear if the NFL will investigate the issue since there were no formal accusations, only Instagram posts. But since this is a serious issue, it's possible that we'll see an investigation in the next few days, as domestic violence is a violation of the the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy.

Cincinnati Bengals Mandatory Minicamp

Ja'Marr Chase is slated to be a starter for the Cincinnati Bengals on September 12 in the first week of the season against the Minnesota Vikings. His status for the game is now up in the air.

