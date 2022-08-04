Deshaun Watson suspension: NFL files formal appeal in shocking turn of events

If anyone thought the Deshaun Watson saga was coming to a close, they were wrong. Despite all the hearings, deliberations, delays and a suspension finally being announced, the entire situation is far from over.

According to Adam Schefter, the NFL has filed an appeal against the suspension. There was a lot of public dissent over the length of the suspension, given that it was only six games.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter League has filed its appeal in Deshaun Watson suspension, per source. League has filed its appeal in Deshaun Watson suspension, per source.

Initially, it appeared that the league was going to let it go and that the six games, would stand. In a shocking and unprecedented move, the NFL is going to appeal a suspension to try and make it longer.

Given the complex nature of the case, the decision to suspend Watson for six games was not an easy one. As evidenced by the 16 months it took to arrive at that conclusion.

Jeff Darlington @JeffDarlington I'm told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson's contract, source tells me the NFL's appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation. I'm told NFL is appealing for an indefinite suspension that would be a minimum of one year. But perhaps more significant given the structure of Watson's contract, source tells me the NFL's appeal will also include a monetary fine. Money is now a significant part of the equation.

Judge Sue L. Robinson gave her report in great detail along with the suspension and the NFL believes Watson deserves a sterner penalty.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The NFL is appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension.



Buckle up. The NFL is appealing Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension. Buckle up.

With training camp beginning and the preseason right around the corner, things are about to get quite messy in the NFL.

Why the NFL wants more games for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Press Conference

The first rumor about Watson's suspension was that he would get an indefinite suspension. Six games is a far cry from that and those who wanted the harsher penalty would like to see it extended. That very well could be one of the main reasons for the league wanting to appeal the suspension, which is an unprecedented move.

NFL analyst Mina Kimes brought up an excellent point yesterday, noting that Robinson's report essentially stated that the NFL proved their case.

So there's no reason for such a short suspension. The report goes so far as to say the Browns' quarterback's behavior was "predatory." It even included a bizarre clause that prevents Deshaun Watson from getting massage therapy from anywhere except the team's facilities.

All of which seems to indicate that Robinson believes Deshaun Watson is dangerous. This led to initial bewilderment at the short suspension decision. Based on the NFL's appeal, it seems that they were also underwhelmed.

Given the sheer volume of allegations, this particular case has been under the spotlight for nearly two years. It is simply too big to risk getting it wrong.

Now, all eyes will be on the NFL as they prepare to take on an unparalleled controversy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far