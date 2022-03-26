"I've never done the things that these people are alleging" - Deshaun Watson wants to fight to clear his name 

Deshaun Watson's first test as the Cleveland Browns' new franchise quarterback came at his introductory press conference Friday. The Browns have received a lot of backlash for trading for Watson since the deal went down last Friday, as Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct.

While Deshaun Watson was questioned about the accusations that have followed him for more than a year, he claimed his innocence. Watson said:

"I know that there's going to be a stain this probably gonna stick with me for a while but all I can do is keep moving forward and continue to show the person that I am the true character, the true person, the true human being. I have like I said before, I've never done the things that these people are alleging and I'm going to continue to fight for my name and clear my name and like I've been doing just cooperate with everything that comes with it. Just keep moving forward and then as far as the job and what I need to do as on the football side is to lead this team help this team win multiple multiple games and Super Bowls."

Watson's press conference lasted for almost 45 minutes. Reporters from local and national media alike offered a variety of questions, primarily focusing on his off-the-field character.

The press conference had a somber tone. That wasn't surprising given the seriousness of the accusations levied against the former first-round pick.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Later, he says, “I’ve never done the things people are alleging." In his most direct comments on his legal situation yet, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson said, "I understand the seriousness of the allegations. I’ve never assault a single woman. I’ve never disrespected any woman.”Later, he says, “I’ve never done the things people are alleging." In his most direct comments on his legal situation yet, #Browns QB Deshaun Watson said, "I understand the seriousness of the allegations. I’ve never assault a single woman. I’ve never disrespected any woman.”Later, he says, “I’ve never done the things people are alleging."

Deshaun Watson could face suspension in 2022 due to NFL investigation

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

As a result of the NFL's investigation into Deshaun Watson, the Browns quarterback is subject to a suspension for potentially violating the league's misconduct policy.

History suggests a six-game suspension could be on the table. Ben Roethlisberger and Ezekiel Elliot received six games after their respective investigations from the league concluded.

But as NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, there's a wide range of games the 26-year-old could miss.

JPA Football  @jpafootball



“As of right now I don't know how long Deshaun Watson is gonna be suspended for, 4,6,8 & no games are all a possibility" Quote from @RapSheet on Deshaun Watson potentially facing suspension, via @PatMcAfeeShow “As of right now I don't know how long Deshaun Watson is gonna be suspended for, 4,6,8 & no games are all a possibility" Quote from @RapSheet on Deshaun Watson potentially facing suspension, via @PatMcAfeeShow:“As of right now I don't know how long Deshaun Watson is gonna be suspended for, 4,6,8 & no games are all a possibility"

Watson is far from being in the clear, despite two grand juries declining to press criminal charges against him. He is still looking to clear his name rather than settle the civil cases that started on March 16, 2021.

Watson's press conference will live on forever in NFL history. Now, time will tell what the fallout is from Browns fans as they decide whether or not they will continue to put their faith in the franchise.

Edited by Piyush Bisht