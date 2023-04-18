Detroit Lions NFL Draft 2023: Picks, Team Needs and Predictions

The Detroit Lions are preparing for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft after a relatively successful campaign last season. As they entered the 2022 NFL season with low expectations, they exceeded most of them by missing out on the NFL playoffs by just one game. This created a ton of optimism around the franchise during the 2023 NFL offseason.

The Lions will now use the 2023 NFL Draft to continue building what has become a promising young roster loaded with talent. They seem to be ahead of schedule on their rebuild as they expect to be postseason contenders this year. One way to help them reach their goals this year is by addressing some of the holes in their roster. The draft is a great way to do so.

Detroit Lions NFL Draft 2023 picks

Here is the complete list of Detroit Lions NFL Draft 2023 picks:

Round 1, Pick 6 overall

Round 1, Pick 18 overall

Round 2, Pick 48 overall

Round 2, Pick 55 overall

Round 3, Pick 81 overall

Round 5, Pick 152 overall

Round 5, Pick 159 overall

Round 6, Pick 183 overall

Round 6, Pick 194 overall

The Lions are currently loaded with nine picks in the upcoming draft. Most importantly, they have five picks in the first three rounds, including two first-round picks. This comes as a result of trading Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams two years ago.

Detroit Lions' needs

The Lions’ biggest struggle during the 2022 NFL season came on defense. They allowed the most total yards per game of any team in the NFL, while also allowing the third-most points. Improving on this side of the ball, paired with their solid offense, should be their main focus in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are four of the biggest roster needs for the Lions:

Cornerback Defensive Tackle Tight End Linebacker

Prediction for all Detroit Lions picks

Round 1 (6): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia Bulldogs

Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter is widely accepted as one of the best overall prospects entering the 2023 NFL Draft. If he's still available when the Detroit Lions are on the clock with the sixth overall pick, it makes much sense for them to select him. Whether they are drafting for a need or targeting the best player available with this pick, Jalen Carter is an excellent choice either way.

Round 1 (18): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois Fighting Illini

Devon Witherspoon

Devon Witherspoon demonstrated his elite athleticism during the 2023 NFL Combine, showing off his rare combination of size and speed. He's a bigger cornerback at 6 feet tall and weighing 185 pounds but still has blazing speed with a 4.40 time in the 40-yard dash.

The Lions lost Jeff Okudah and Mike Hughes during free agency, so Witherspoon would be a welcome addition to their restructured defensive secondary.

Round 2 (48): OG O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida Gators

O'Cyrus Torrence

While interior offensive linemen aren't necessarily considered premium positions, O'Cyrus Torrence is widely accepted as the best prospect in the position this year. If he's still available in the second round, the Detroit Lions may target him. He could potentially pair with offensive tackle Penei Sewell to form a youthful blocking combination.

Round 2 (55): TE Darnell Washington, Georgia Bulldogs

Darnell Washington

While Darnell Washington was mostly used as a blocker during his college football career, his size and skill set suggest he could be a promising receiving tight end in the NFL. The Detroit Lions traded TJ Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings last year, creating a major hole in the position.

Round 3 (81): LB Owen Pappoe, Auburn Tigers

Owen Pappoe

Owen Pappoe enters the 2023 NFL Draft with a ton of experience as a starting linebacker. He profiles as a day-one starter in the position, which is exactly what the Detroit Lions need this year. Pappoe also played in the challenging SEC conference, so he's familiar with high-level competition.

Round 5 (152): QB Aidan O'Connell, Purdue Boilermakers

Aidan O'Connell

The Detroit Lions are locked into Jared Goff as their starting quarterback in the short term. While he's under contract for the next two years, their plans beyond that are unclear. This allows them to use one of their nine picks on a developmental quarterback to possibly take over as their starter in the future. Aidan O'Connell is an ideal candidate, possessing plenty of upside, but he likely needs time to develop his game further.

Round 5 (159): S Jordan Battle, Alabama Crimson Tide

Jordan Battle

Jordan Battle profiles as the type of defensive back with elite athleticism but lacks the ball skills that many teams desire. While this part of his game can surely be developed, this makes him a bit of a risk in the 2023 NFL Draft. If his film causes him to slide, he will be a popular target in the middle rounds.

Round 6 (183): DT DJ Dale, Alabama Crimson Tide

Bama DJ Dale

The Alabama Crimson Tide have developed a reputation for producing some of the best defensive players in the entire country during each NFL draft. Targeting DJ Dale late in the 2023 draft comes with a ton of upside due to his experience.

Round 6 (194): CB Christian Braswell, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Christian Braswell

The Detroit Lions can continue building out their defensive secondary by selecting Christian Braswell with their final pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A shoulder injury could cause him to fall into the late rounds, but he has upside with 4.45 speed in the 40-yard dash.

