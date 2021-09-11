Detroit Lions 2021 season preview: 3 keys to a successful start in 2021-22 NFL campaign

The Detroit Lions usher in a new era as head coach Dan Campbell leads them in his first game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions are overwhelming underdogs in this matchup. Nevertheless, they'll hope to flip the odds in front of their home fans at Ford Field.

The Lions roster underwent significant surgery in the offseason. It is now one of the youngest rosters in the NFL. That high turnover could work for them and against them. First, new players can re-energize a downtrodden locker room. Furthermore, new players make scouting a team difficult. Conversely, a team featuring so many new players may find it tricky to build chemistry. The Lions are straddling both camps.

The Lions are hungry to change the narrative that pundits have peddled. Everyone thinks the 49ers will win easily. The Lions have the opportunity to change that, but they must do three things to help them in their quest for success.

Keys to success for the Detroit Lions

#1 - Run the ball successfully

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn is a former NFL running back. He also coached the league's best rushing attack in 2016 when he was coordinator of the Buffalo Bills. Subsequently, the Lions hope to create a physical running game.

Taylor Decker's injury is a problem for the offensive line. The rest of the unit will miss his veteran presence. Despite that, the Lions' offensive line is a strength. Frank Ragnow is one of the best centers in the NFL. Jonah Jackson impressed in his rookie season, while Halapoulivaati Vaitai has an entire preseason under his belt.

The offensive line is good enough to create lanes for their backs. And the Lions have two talented backs on their roster. Jamaal Williams provides energy and agility; he is a dual threat with power. D'Andre Swift is one of the diamonds on the Lions squad. Swift is a do-it-all back with speed, grit, one-cut ability, and he is a threat in the passing game.

If the Lions can get the ground game working, the ferocious 49ers pass rush should be at bay. That, in turn, could open up play-action passing chances for Jared Goff. If the Lions are to be successful on offense, running the ball is critical.

Watch out for D’Andre Swift in Year 2 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cEIxunCk35 — PFF (@PFF) June 13, 2021

#2 - Nullify George Kittle

Someway, somehow, the Lions must neuter George Kittle. The dynamic tight end is the best playmaker on the 49ers roster. Jimmy Garoppolo views Kittle as a safety blanket. If Garoppolo is under pressure, he'll throw the ball to Kittle. The Lions could counteract Kittle by putting a safety on him at the top end of the field. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn may ask Alex Anzalone to track Kittle in passing situations. Whatever plan the Lions decide to employ, shutting Kittle down is a vital ingredient for success.

#3 - Keep Jared Goff away from Nick Bosa

Penei Sewell is in for a challenging day. The rookie tackle will start at left tackle in Taylor Decker's absence. In Sewell's way is Nick Bosa. The destructive defensive end is back from injury and is raring to get back to his 2019 best. Bosa is a pure rusher who aims to blow past anyone in his way. The Lions must somehow keep him quiet.

Over the last two years, the 49ers have harassed and hurried Jared Goff. Goff is one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL under pressure. His offensive line must protect him. Otherwise, things could turn nasty for Goff.

The #Lions are placing star LT Taylor Decker on Injured Reserve after finger surgery, source said. He should be back after a month or so. But big loss initially. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2021

