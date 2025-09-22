Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 MNF showdown

The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens are set to clash in primetime, giving fans a premier way to end Week 3. Both teams are 1-1 and looking to climb above .500. Jared Goff is hoping to cash in on the Green Bay Packers' stumble against the Cleveland Browns. On the other side, Lamar Jackson is aiming to pull even with the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals and 2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.
Here's everything you need to know about the game, including viewing details, bets, and a prediction.
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Game Details
Fixture: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens
Date & Time: Monday, Sept. 22 at 8:15 PM ET
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)
Spread
Lions (+4.5)
Ravens (-4.5)
Moneyline
Lions (+195)
Ravens (-235)
Total
Over/Under: 53.5
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Picks
One interesting bet to consider is Derrick Henry scoring an anytime touchdown. The Lions have given up a rushing touchdown in both of their games this season, including the 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears.
Even if the Lions blow out the Baltimore Ravens (unlikely), they are likely to still surrender a touchdown to an opposing running back, which would likely be Henry, who has two rushing touchdowns this season.
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: NFL Injury Report
Lions
LT Taylor Decker - Questionable
LG Miles Frazier - Out
DE Marcus Davenport - Out
LB Jack Campbell - Questionable
S Kerby Joseph - Questionable
CB D.J. Reed - Questionable
DT Alim McNeill - Out
DT Levi Onwuzurike - Out
DE Josh Paschal - Out
LB Malcolm Rodriguez - Out
Ravens
TE Isaiah Likely - Out
FB Patrick Ricard - Out
RG Emery Jones Jr. - Out
DE Nnamdi Madubuike - Out
LB Kyler Van Noy - Out
S Ar'Darius Washington - Out
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Head-to-Head
The Baltimore Ravens have dismantled the Lions in franchise history, going 6-1 against the franchise. The Ravens were established in 1996, and with both teams located in different conferences, they don't face each other very often. Most recently, the Ravens faced the Lions in 2023, winning the contest by a score of 38-6.
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Prediction for Week 3
The history speaks for itself. The Baltimore Ravens are in great shape to win the contest and have only lost one time in their franchise history. Expect the object in motion to stay in motion, with the Ravens taking the game by force. Lamar Jackson will have a big first half and be able to lean on his running backs for much of the second half.
Jared Goff will initially keep pace with the Ravens' explosive offense, but a few stumbles will keep him throwing all night long. Expect Derrick Henry to deliver on the ground, as well as a brief DeAndre Hopkins sighting.
For the Lions, expect Amon-Ra St. Brown to get plenty of attention from the Ravens, but he will still find a way to deliver a quality final stat line. Aidan Hutchinson will make his defensive mark on Jackson, but don't expect a career night from the pass rusher.
Prediction: Lions 20, Ravens 35
