Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens predictions, odds, and picks for Week 3 MNF showdown

The Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens are set to clash in primetime, giving fans a premier way to end Week 3. Both teams are 1-1 and looking to climb above .500. Jared Goff is hoping to cash in on the Green Bay Packers' stumble against the Cleveland Browns. On the other side, Lamar Jackson is aiming to pull even with the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals and 2-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here's everything you need to know about the game, including viewing details, bets, and a prediction.

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Game Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Date & Time: Monday, Sept. 22 at 8:15 PM ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Betting Odds (via BetMGM)

Spread

Lions (+4.5)

Ravens (-4.5)

Moneyline

Lions (+195)

Ravens (-235)

Total

Over/Under: 53.5

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Picks

One interesting bet to consider is Derrick Henry scoring an anytime touchdown. The Lions have given up a rushing touchdown in both of their games this season, including the 52-21 win over the Chicago Bears.

Even if the Lions blow out the Baltimore Ravens (unlikely), they are likely to still surrender a touchdown to an opposing running back, which would likely be Henry, who has two rushing touchdowns this season.

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: NFL Injury Report

Lions

LT Taylor Decker - Questionable

LG Miles Frazier - Out

DE Marcus Davenport - Out

LB Jack Campbell - Questionable

S Kerby Joseph - Questionable

CB D.J. Reed - Questionable

DT Alim McNeill - Out

DT Levi Onwuzurike - Out

DE Josh Paschal - Out

LB Malcolm Rodriguez - Out

Ravens

TE Isaiah Likely - Out

FB Patrick Ricard - Out

RG Emery Jones Jr. - Out

DE Nnamdi Madubuike - Out

LB Kyler Van Noy - Out

S Ar'Darius Washington - Out

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Head-to-Head

The Baltimore Ravens have dismantled the Lions in franchise history, going 6-1 against the franchise. The Ravens were established in 1996, and with both teams located in different conferences, they don't face each other very often. Most recently, the Ravens faced the Lions in 2023, winning the contest by a score of 38-6.

Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens: Prediction for Week 3

The history speaks for itself. The Baltimore Ravens are in great shape to win the contest and have only lost one time in their franchise history. Expect the object in motion to stay in motion, with the Ravens taking the game by force. Lamar Jackson will have a big first half and be able to lean on his running backs for much of the second half.

Jared Goff will initially keep pace with the Ravens' explosive offense, but a few stumbles will keep him throwing all night long. Expect Derrick Henry to deliver on the ground, as well as a brief DeAndre Hopkins sighting.

For the Lions, expect Amon-Ra St. Brown to get plenty of attention from the Ravens, but he will still find a way to deliver a quality final stat line. Aidan Hutchinson will make his defensive mark on Jackson, but don't expect a career night from the pass rusher.

Prediction: Lions 20, Ravens 35

