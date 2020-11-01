The Detroit Lions welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Ford Field for the first time in eight years on Sunday.

The Lions are coming into this contest after registering a dramatic last-minute victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. The Colts, on the other hand, are rested after a bye in Week 7.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford faces a Colts' defense that is ranked fourth in the NFL in points allowed. At 32 years old, Stafford has been Detroit's franchise QB for the better part of a decade, and his salary and stats reflect that, but he's never been able to quite live up to expectations or get the Lions over the hump as serious title contenders.

His QB counterpart, Philip Rivers, is in his first season with the Colts after spending 16 years with the Los Angeles Chargers. Rivers has a decent Hall of Fame case when he retires, and this season has the Colts on the winning side more often than not.

Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts Head-To-Head

This will be the 43rd clash and the first game in four years between these two sides. The Colts hold a narrow 21-19-2 lead in the all-time series.

When playing away at Detroit, the Colts hold a close 10-9-1 record.

Detroit Lions Season Results: L L W L W W

Indianapolis Colts Season Results: L W W W L W

Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts Team News

Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (non-injury) and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) were both non-participants on Friday and are questionable for the game on Sunday. Cornerback Darryl Roberts (groin/hip) was a limited participant on Friday and is also questionable to play against the Colts.

Doubtful for Detroit Lions: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Taylor Decker, Darryl Roberts

Out for Detroit Lions: None

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) was a limited participant on Friday and is questionable for the game on Sunday. Center Ryan Kelly (knee) failed to log a practice session on Friday and is also questionable to play against the Lions.

Doubtful for Indianapolis Colts: Mo Alie-Cox, Ryan Kelly

Out for Indianapolis Colts: None

Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts Projected Starters

Detroit Lions

QB: Matthew Stafford

RB: Adrian Peterson, D'Andre Swift

WR: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr, Danny Amendola

TE: T.J. Hockenson

Indianapolis Colts

QB: Philip Rivers

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

WR: T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson

TE: Trey Burton

Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction

This is game is either going to be a drag, or a high-scoring shootout, as nobody knows what to expect of either team's inconsistent offenses.

That said, the Colts are coming off a bye and their defense has been lights-out with a league-leading 10 interceptions to their name.

Expect the Colts to win, but barely.

Prediction: Colts to win a close game