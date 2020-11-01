The Detroit Lions welcome the Indianapolis Colts to Ford Field for the first time in eight years on Sunday.
The Lions are coming into this contest after registering a dramatic last-minute victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7. The Colts, on the other hand, are rested after a bye in Week 7.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford faces a Colts' defense that is ranked fourth in the NFL in points allowed. At 32 years old, Stafford has been Detroit's franchise QB for the better part of a decade, and his salary and stats reflect that, but he's never been able to quite live up to expectations or get the Lions over the hump as serious title contenders.
His QB counterpart, Philip Rivers, is in his first season with the Colts after spending 16 years with the Los Angeles Chargers. Rivers has a decent Hall of Fame case when he retires, and this season has the Colts on the winning side more often than not.
Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts Head-To-Head
This will be the 43rd clash and the first game in four years between these two sides. The Colts hold a narrow 21-19-2 lead in the all-time series.
When playing away at Detroit, the Colts hold a close 10-9-1 record.
Detroit Lions Season Results: L L W L W W
Indianapolis Colts Season Results: L W W W L W
Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts Team News
Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (non-injury) and offensive tackle Taylor Decker (shoulder) were both non-participants on Friday and are questionable for the game on Sunday. Cornerback Darryl Roberts (groin/hip) was a limited participant on Friday and is also questionable to play against the Colts.
Doubtful for Detroit Lions: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Taylor Decker, Darryl Roberts
Out for Detroit Lions: None
Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (knee) was a limited participant on Friday and is questionable for the game on Sunday. Center Ryan Kelly (knee) failed to log a practice session on Friday and is also questionable to play against the Lions.
Doubtful for Indianapolis Colts: Mo Alie-Cox, Ryan Kelly
Out for Indianapolis Colts: None
Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts Projected Starters
Detroit Lions
QB: Matthew Stafford
RB: Adrian Peterson, D'Andre Swift
WR: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr, Danny Amendola
TE: T.J. Hockenson
Indianapolis Colts
QB: Philip Rivers
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines
WR: T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal, Marcus Johnson
TE: Trey Burton
Detroit Lions vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction
This is game is either going to be a drag, or a high-scoring shootout, as nobody knows what to expect of either team's inconsistent offenses.
That said, the Colts are coming off a bye and their defense has been lights-out with a league-leading 10 interceptions to their name.
Expect the Colts to win, but barely.
Prediction: Colts to win a close gamePublished 01 Nov 2020, 23:21 IST