Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - August 28, 2022 | 2022 NFL Preseason

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers are matched up for their final game of the preseason. The spotlight has been on the Lions as they have been the subject of this season's Hard Knocks. For what it's worth, they've looked strong in these exhibition games, putting up fifty points between their two games.

Dan Campbell is starting his second season with the Lions, and it shouldn't be hard to improve on his first. He finished 2021 with a record of 3-13-1. However, he's a fan favorite and has given fans more hope than anyone in the organization for quite some time.

Under center is two-time Pro Bowler Jared Goff. Last year, he had the highest completion percentage of his career at 67.2 percent. However, he had the fewest yards (3,425) and touchdowns (19) he's ever had in a complete season.

It'll be an interesting season for Pittsburgh as someone not named Ben Roethlisberger will be QB1 for the first time in almost twenty years. In his place, the Steelers have a stable of quarterbacks entering the season. While Mitch Trubisky is listed first on the depth chart, that is liable to change.

Mike Tomlin has dealt with more than his fair share of personnel problems during his tenure in the Steel City. A quarterback race is something he is more than qualified to handle. While Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph have looked solid this preseason, Mitchell Trubisky is slated to start this game as well as in Week 1.

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Date & Time: Sunday, August 27, 4:30 PM EDT

Venue: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Best Pick

Coach Mike Tomlin has coached 15 consecutive winning seasons.

The overs were cashing in like crazy in the first week of the preseason, but that evened out in the second week. So while predicting this week's trend would be impressive, bettors are simply advised to hit the over in this game.

Over 38.5 Points (-110)

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction

The Lions need every victory they can get, even if it's ultimately meaningless. Taking a win into the regular season would be a great look for the Lions. However, with Trubisky starting in this one, that likely isn't going to happen. Bettors should expect the Steelers to cover.

Pittsburgh -5 (-110)

