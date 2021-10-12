Who is Deuce Gruden? Jon Gruden's son expected to remain with Raiders staff

If you went to sleep early on Monday, then the news of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigning may or may not be a surprise to you. It was recently discovered that the former head coach sent racist, homophobic, and misogynistic emails back in 2011 during the NFL lockout.

But many were unaware that Gruden has a son who is currently on the Raiders staff. Deuce Gruden is in his fourth season as the Las Vegas Raiders' strength and conditioning coach. With all the negative press and the resignation of his father, can we expect Deuce Gruden to stay or will he exit the Raiders' organization as well?

Deuce Gruden expected to remain with Raiders staff

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, despite his father resigning earlier, Deuce is expected to remain on the staff with the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, despite his father resigning earlier, Deuce is expected to remain on the staff with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This has the potential to perhaps become another spectacle in what has become a shambles of the Raiders' 2021-2022 NFL season.

What did Gruden say in the emails?

The extent of most of the emails that Jon Gruden sent is now known to the world. In one of the emails, he spoke about NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Gruden apparently had some utterly distasteful words for Smith, who is African American.

Here's what Jon Gruden had to say about DeMaurice Smith:

"Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michellin tires."

In the ugliest part of American history, African Americans were once always depicted in paintings and pictures as having huge, oversized lips. There was also a connotation attached to African Americans that they were ignorant — a stereotype that Gruden draws to the fore when he calls Smith "Dumboriss".

There were also additional emails discovered right around that same time in which Gruden used words such as "queer" and "faggot" to describe people and/or their sexual preferences.

Gruden also released a statement on Monday night:

Gruden also released a statement on Monday night:

"I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry. I never meant to hurt anyone."

The emails were sent by Gruden to Bruce Allen, who at the time was the president of the team now known as the Washington Football Team. Several of the emails were also disparaging to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Jon Gruden certainly never thought these emails would ever see the light of day. In a world where technology is ever present and can't be permanently erased, it's important that we all live by the words of the current Arizona State University head coach when referring to social media: Don't press send.

