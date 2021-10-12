NFL Rumors: 3 Potential Replacements for Las Vegas Raiders following Jon Gruden's resignation 

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden informed his staff that he planned to resign from his post after a New York Times report uncovered several emails containing misogynistic, homophobic, and racist language that he sent to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.

He denounced female referees, criticized NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for forcing the Rams to draft "queers" and said players protesting the national anthem should be fired. Raiders owner Mark Davis arrived at the facility today, after which Gruden handed in his resignation.

The Raiders have had a decent start to their campaign, but now the question arises: who will lead the team for the rest of the season?

Here are three replacements that make sense as Jon Gruden's replacement as head coach.

Three options the Raiders should consider to replace Jon Gruden

#1 - Gus Bradley

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to face the Denver Broncos on Sunday and need to name an interim head coach from their current coaching staff.

Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley has experience as a head coach in the NFL, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2016. Bradley seems like the right choice to be the temporary coach, but the Raiders could end up making him the head coach for the entire season.

#2 - Rich Bisaccia

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Raiders’ assistant coach Rich Bisaccia is expected to replace Jon Gruden as the team’s interim HC, per ESPN’s @SuzyKolber Raiders’ assistant coach Rich Bisaccia is expected to replace Jon Gruden as the team’s interim HC, per ESPN’s @SuzyKolber.

Rich Bisaccia is the current assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. He's never been a head coach in the NFL before but has been an assistant head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Diego Chargers and Dallas Cowboys.

The Raiders will likely go with Bisaccia as their head coach for the rest of the season. But Gus Bradley is a more enticing option, given his background and history.

Expect Bisaccia to be named interim head coach as he has been working with Jon Gruden directly.

#3 - Greg Olson

The GOAT House @GoatHouseNFL This Greg Olson. Not former Tight End Greg Olsen. This Greg Olson. Not former Tight End Greg Olsen. https://t.co/35EVjffves

Out of all the other coaches on the Raiders' staff, Greg Olson stands out.

Olson is an 18-year veteran but has never been a head coach. He was the Jaguars' assistant head coach in 2012. Promoting Olson makes sense since the offense is the driving force and quarterback Derek Carr could thrive better with him leading the team.

It's not impossible for the Raiders to hire an outside coach in 2021, but the smart move would be to wait until 2022 and go after Eric Bieniemy or Brian Daboll. No matter who the Raiders go with to replace Jon Gruden, the team should be better going forward. Gruden was a distraction on and off the field.

