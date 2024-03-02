Devin Culp vs. Travis Kelce 40 time: Which tight end comes out on top?

Devin Culp is aspiring to be the next Travis Kelce, and not just because the Chiefs star is dating Taylor Swift! The Kansas City tight end is one of the greatest tight ends to ever play the game and has been an integral component in each of the three Super Bowls they have won in the past half decade. Each aspiring rookie in that position will be looking up to him as they begin their professional football journey.

At least in one metric, though, the Washington tight end has his more experienced counterpart beat. At the 2024 NFL Combine, Culp ran the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds. That is exceptionally quick. For comparison, Kelce recorded 4.63 seconds during his scouting combine, before improving it to 4.61 on his Pro Day.

Does Travis Kelce beat Devin Culp in other statistical categories?

Being an elite tight end is not only about speed, though. It is about intelligent route running, getting free and being the person the quarterback can depend on when a play breaks down. The Chiefs tight end is elite because he excels in all those metrics.

And we had an early indication of that during his college career. While at Cincinnati, Travis Kelce played 13 games in 2012. In that final year, he recorded 45 receptions and 722 yards. That is an average of 16 yards per catch and that netted him eight touchdowns.

On the other hand, Devin Culp received 16 catches in 15 games last season and recorded 208 yards. That comes to an average of 13 yards per reception. He also only had two touchdowns last year. With a total of just four endzone entries over his entire career, he has never reached the levels Kelce has.

Therefore, the young starlet has a long way to go before he can think about usurping the future Hall-of-Famer's crown. He might have the veteran beat for speed, but there is much more to the game than just raw athleticism.

Will Devin Culp join Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs?

While Devin Culp has a steep curve if he wants to be the next Travis Kelce, or better, there is no denying his potential. And teams will definitely see him as a prospect who can develop into a great player in the future.

However, it is unlikely that the Kansas City Chiefs will be one of the teams that might want to draft him. They have the GOAT in that position playing for them and they need to strengthen their receiving corps. A wide receiver, rather than a tight end, makes more sense at this point.

There are other teams, though, that could have a look at him. Both the Los Angeles teams, for instance, need a tight end more than they need a wide receiver. The Rams have an elite duo in Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp at the wide receiver position. They also have running back Kyren Williams coming off of a 1000-yard season. A tight end might be the biggest offensive priority for them.

The Los Angeles Chargers are also rebuilding this year under Jim Harbaugh. After losing to Michigan in the National Championship final this year, the Washington tight end might prefer to link up with the coach that he could not overcome. In Justin Herbert, they also have an elite quarterback who needs tools like him.

There will certainly be opportunities for Devin Culp to show his ability in the NFL. He has the speed to become a very successful player. But if he wants to topple Travis Kelce as the best tight end in the league, that is going to be a hard climb.