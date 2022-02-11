Who are the NFL Hall of Fame 2022 finalists?

The 2022 NFL Hall of Fame class is ready to announce its next members tonight during the NFL honors. There are 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Let's take a look at each one.

WR/KR/PR Devin Hester

Devin Hester is a Hall of Fame finalist who played in the league from 2006-2016. He is best known for holding the NFL record for the most all-time return touchdowns (punt and kickoff combined) and the most all-time punt return touchdowns. Hester is regarded as the best return man in NFL history after he broke Deion Sanders' record for most career returns for touchdowns.

DE Jared Allen

Hall of Fame finalist Jared Allen played from 2004-2015. Allen is mostly known for his time in Minnesota. He recorded 136 sacks in his career (12th-most all-time). Allen led the league in sacks in 2007 and 2011. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time first-team All-Pro. Allen also holds the record for most safeties with four.

RT Willie Anderson

Hall of Fame finalist Willie Anderson played with the Bengals and Ravens from 1996-2008. He played in 195 games while starting 184. Anderson was a four-time Pro Bowler who made the All-Pro first team three times.

DB Ronde Barber

Hall of Fame finalist Ronde Barber played with the Buccaneeers from 1997-2012. Barber was a Super Bowl champ and five-time Pro Bowler. He made the first-team All-Pro three times, and he made the second-team All-Pro twice.

LT Tony Boselli

One of the more deserving Hall of Fame finalists on this list for years, Tony Boselli played in Jacksonville from 1995-2001. Then, he played a season with the Texans. In his short career, Boselli made the Pro Bowl five times, while making the first-team All-Pro three times. Boselli also made the 1990s NFL All-Decade team. Boselli played in 91 games while starting in 90 of them.

DB Leroy Butler

Another member of the 1990s NFL All-Decade team, Leroy Butler played for the Packers from 1990-2001. Butler was a four-time Pro-Bowler and made the All-Pro team four times as well. He was a Super Bowl champ in 1997.

WR Torry Holt

Hall of Fame finalist Torry Holt played from 1999-2010. Holt recorded 920 receptions, 13,382 receiving yards, and 74 touchdowns. Holt led the league in receptions in 2003 and was a two-time receiving yards leader. He has made the Pro Bowl seven times and notched two All-Pro honors.

WR Andre Johnson

Hall of Fame finalist Andre Johnson played in the league from 2003-2016. Johnson recorded 1,062 receptions, 14,185 yards, and 70 touchdowns. Johnson led the league in receptions twice and receiving yards twice. Johnson is a seven-time Pro Bowler. He made the All-Pro team five times.

LB Sam Mills

Hall of Fame finalist Sam Mills played in the league in 1981 and 1986-1997. Mills was a first-team All-Pro in 1996. He made the second-team twice prior. Mills is a five-time Pro-Bowler. His number, 51, was retired by the Panthers.

DE Richard Seymour

Hall of Fame finalist Richard Seymour was a three-time Super Bowl champ with the Patriots and led their defensive line. Seymour made the Pro Bowl seven times, while earning five All-Pro awards. Seymour retired with 496 tackles and 57.5 sacks.

LB Zach Thomas

Hall of Fame finalist Zach Thomas played in the league from 1996-2009. Miller was a part of the NFL 2000s All-Decade team. Thomas made the Pro Bowl seven times while earning five All-Pro honors. Thomas recorded 1,720 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 17 interceptions, 17 forced fumbles, and 8 fumble recoveries. He scored 4 defensive touchdowns.

LB DeMarcus Ware

Hall of Fame finalist DeMarcus Ware played in the league from 2005-2016. Ware made nine Pro Bowls, and earned All-Pro honors seven times. He led the league in sacks twice and is a Super Bowl Champ. In his career, Ware racked up 654 tackles, 138.5 sacks, 35 forced fumbles, and scored 3 defensive touchdowns.

WR Reggie Wayne

Hall of Fame finalist Reggie Wayne was one of Peyton Manning's favorite targets in his career. Wayne has 14,345 receiving yards, 1,070 receptions and 82 touchdowns in his career. Wayne was a Super Bowl champ, six-tim Pro Bowler, led the league in receiving yards in 2007, and made three All-Pro teams.

LB Patrick Willis

HOF finalist Patrick Willis played with the 49ers from 2007-2014. Willis won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2007 and was a force every year for the 49ers. Willis made the Pro Bowl seven times and was an All-Pro seven times as well (five first-team and two second-team). He was a part of the 2010 All-Decade team, and he recorded 950 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 8 interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, and 2 touchdowns.

DT/DE Bryant Young

HOF finalist Bryant Young played with 49ers from 1994-2007. He racked up 89.5 sacks and 618 tackles in 208 games played. Young also made the 1990s NFL All-Decade team and was the comeback player of the year in 1999. Young made the Pro Bowl four times, and was an All-Pro four times in his career.

