Devin Neal vs. Ollie Gordon II: Comparing star RBs’ college stats, 40-yard dash time, and 2025 NFL Combine performance

The running back group, considered one of the deepest positions in the 2025 NFL draft, took the field on Saturday during the third day of on-field workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine. Ollie Gordon II of Oklahoma State and Devin Neal of Kansas also took part in the physical tests and the 40-yard dash.

Ad

While the two running backs' 40-yard speeds were not significantly different, Neal's time was faster. Also, neither of the two players' 40-times placed among the top 10 fastest for running backs in this draft class.

Gordon's time of 4.61 seconds was only two spots behind Neal's, who finished 21st among RBs with a time of 4.58 seconds. Gordon's time was also the second-slowest among players at the position, with only Ole Miss' Ulysses Bentley IV recording a slower time (4.62 seconds).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Neal's lackluster 40-yard time wasn't particularly shocking because he didn't have exceptional top-end speed in college. Concerning Gordon, his 40-yard time won't help his draft stock, particularly in light of his poor 2024 junior season, in which his output sharply declined.

Although Neal's 40-yard sprint time was the fourth-slowest among prospects in his position, he demonstrated his explosiveness during the broad jump and vertical jump exercises. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back's impressive jump drill measurements included a 10-foot-4 broad jump and a 37.5-inch vertical.

Ad

Gordon performed well in position drills like the bag drill and the Duce Staley drill, which is meant to demonstrate fast feet. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound Gordon also registered a 10-foot broad jump, a 34.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-yard split in 1.60 seconds.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Comparing Devin Neal and Ollie Gordon's college stats

Ollie Gordon is still one of the most promising players at his position in this draft class, even though his 2024 season output may have eliminated him from any first-round potential he had before the season.

Gordon II carried for 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns in his sophomore year at Oklahoma State in 2023. His performance that year was so outstanding that he was awarded the 2023 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and took home the Doak Walker Award.

Ad

But in 2024, Gordon and Oklahoma State both had poor seasons. The player only managed 880 yards, while his team ended the season with a 3-9 record.

Gordon had 2,920 rushing yards and 36 rushing touchdowns at the end of his collegiate career. He also recorded 80 receptions for 585 yards and four scores.

During his four seasons at Kansas, Devin Neal demonstrated his agility and explosiveness by setting school records with 4,343 rushing yards and 49 touchdowns.

Given his stature and powerful running style, Gordon is still regarded as the superior prospect over Neal in the current NFL draft projections. Gordon's ability to catch passes could also potentially offer a little edge, even if Neal excels in zone-blocking schemes with his agility.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

NFL Franchise Tag Tracker 2025: Full list of players feat. potentially Tee Higgins