Devon Witherspoon 40 time: Is the 2023 NFL Draft prospect faster than Jalen Ramsey?

Devon Witherspoon is not faster than Jalen Ramsey. Devon Witherspoon ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash in a private workout.

The Illinois University cornerback did not participate in the 40-yard dash drill at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine due to a hamstring injury. His 40 time was .01 slower than Jalen Ramsey's, as the then-Florida State University alum posted a 4.41 second time at the 2015 Scouting Combine.

Devon Witherspoon has drawn comparisons to Ramsey due to his tenacity, speed and penchant for the spectacular. He was a pillar of the Illini's top-ranked scoring defense in FBS last season, earning first-team Associated Press All-American honors and being named Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and a Jim Thorpe Award finalist.

Devon Witherspoon's Player Profile

Devon Witherspoon is a fun watch but requires evaluators to consider his strengths and weaknesses relative to the scheme carefully. Witherspoon plays with anticipation, route feel and a consistent sense of urgency to prevent catches, as displayed by his high number of pass breakups.

Witherspoon plays with ball-hawking eyes and has a good balance from zone coverage and is very aggressive tackling after the catch and in-run support. There are snaps where Witherspoon gets behind and stays behind due to a lack of superior speed and closing burst, so he might need help over the top to help him shine.

His playmaking mentality and traits give him a solid chance to become a CB2 in the league. If he can improve on his strengths and weaknesses, he could either equal Jalen Ramsey or surpass him by the time he's as old as the Miami Dolphins cornerback.

Jalen Ramsey's Player Profile on Entering the NFL

Upon entering the NFL, Jalen Ramsey was seen as a cover corner with disruptive length to fluster receivers and the makeup speed/leaping ability to stymie downfield attacks. Ramsey made more plays on the ball from the slot that year, but his ability to jam and trail receivers limited playmaking opportunities this year.

Ramsey had all-pro potential and traits but could use more bravado and attitude play-in and play-out.

His strengths on entering the league included:

Allowed a completion rate of just 38.5 percent

Aware and instinctive from the zone and off coverage

Balanced, wrap-up tackler in space

Diagnoses quickly and will stick a foot in the ground and drive hard toward the throw

Elite leaper who can challenge jump balls against anyone

Had the athletic ability to slam on brakes from full sprint and shadow comeback routes

Length and closing speed make it difficult to beat him over the top

Used aggressive ripping and raking against catch attempts

His weaknesses included:

Allows early separation in tight quarters and a clean passing window against crossing routes

Appeared to be a fierier competitor in 2014

Footwork and patience from press must improve, or teams will match him up against quickness to test him

Had no interceptions this year and just three for his career

Missing fluid hips to open and run

