Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant thinks his team is in good shape for the season, but still wants them to add an offensive superstar to bring the perfect balance to the team.

Bryant lobbied for the team to make a blockbuster move to acquire Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry this off-season. The player Tweeted on Saturday night that if the team acquired Henry, it would bring the perfect balance to their offense that includes WRs CeeDee Lamb, Micheal Gallup, Tony Pollard, Dak Prescott, and others.

"Cowboys get Derrick Henry with the supporting cast they have… Prescott Pollard Lamb Cooks Gallup and sprinkle in Turpin/Vaughn. Derrick Henry will bring the perfect balanced to execute all of the fire power the cowboys have… that’s a tough offense with a tough defense."

He also noted how Henry wouldn't need to be a workhorse in Dallas' system as he and emerging running back, Tony Pollard would split the backfield.

"Explosive Strength Balance and Speed. Reminder.. Derrick Henry carried the load in Tennessee his whole entire career.. he don’t have to do that in Dallas. I like the idea of this Yr cowboy team."

Dez Bryant @DezBryant



There have been rumors of Henry being on the trade block but it's expected that the Tennessee Titans will keep Henry.

Derrick Henry's career stats in the spotlight

Derrick Henry during AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

It's safe to say that Derrick Henry may be in Canton, Ohio one day as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Since entering the league in 2016, he has become one of the most dangerous running backs in football.

Preston Penn @TheRealPres10 🏿 Happy anniversary to the Derrick Henry bodying Josh Norman via stiff arm Happy anniversary to the Derrick Henry bodying Josh Norman via stiff arm 👊🏿💥 https://t.co/6snTxnhKqq

He's run the ball 1,750 times for 8,335 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He's rushed for 8,335 yards while scoring 78 touchdowns on the ground. He's caught 129 passes for 1,244 yards and three touchdowns.

Henry has played well in seven career playoff games, and has had 156 rushes for 732 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, he also has 13 receptions for 88 yards.

While Henry is entering his eighth season in the NFL, he's shown no signs of slowing down as he recorded 1,538 rushing yards for 13 touchdowns, while also leading the league in rush attempts (349.)

