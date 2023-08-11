NFL host, correspondent, insider, and pundit Dianna Russini is a well-known sports reporter. In 2015, she joined ESPN and started hosting SportsCenter. She formerly served as WRC-TV's primary sports presenter before being employed by ESPN.

Russini makes a yearly salary of $72,476 as an ESPN reporter while she is employed there, according to ESPN anchor's salary.

In 2023, Russini's net worth is projected to be $5 million, according to multiple online sources. Her adaptability in each of the areas she has spent time in has helped her build up her wealth. The work in the mainstream press is her main means of livelihood and her net worth is anticipated to increase as her career grows.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dianna Russini has reportedly left ESPN to join The Athletic

Dianna Russini has departed ESPN after eight years, where she worked as a regular contributor to multiple shows. She will now work for The Athletic as a top NFL expert.

Russini received an increase in salary offer from ESPN, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, but she still chose to leave for The Athletic.

Dianna Russini's departure from ESPN occurs at what unquestionably seems like a turning point in the company's history. In the past several weeks, ESPN has let go of roughly twenty prominent figures, notably Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose, and Steve Young, just to mention a few.

At ESPN, Russini's responsibilities included news coverage, analysis, reporting, hosting, and features. She made multiple appearances on some of the most well-liked NFL programs on the network, such as NFL Live, Fantasy Football Now, Sunday NFL Countdown, SportsCenter, Get Up, and ESPN Radio. She is now anticipated to begin working for The Athletic soon, where she will write NFL pieces in addition to making appearances in broadcasts and podcasts.

Seeing as Dianna Russini's departure comes when the new NFL season is just a few weeks away, it will likely cause the network to scramble as it loses one of its most dependable correspondents. Lindsey Thiry is now anticipated to join ESPN as a permanent NFL TV reporter, and Kimberly Martin and Jeff Darlington's broadcast time may also grow.