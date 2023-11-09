Dick Butkus' cause of death: What happened to Bears legend?

Dick Butkus, the athlete who most personified the Chicago Bears' tenacious and resilient brand as an NFL franchise, passed away earlier this year at the age of 80. After the football great passed on on October 5 in his home in Malibu, California, we now know what happened to the former Illinois standout.

The Hall of Fame linebacker's cause of death has officially been identified as a stroke, according to TMZ. The Los Angeles Department of Health certified Butkus' death certificate with "cerebrovascular accident" listed as the main cause of death.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The document also listed additional causes of death. The erratic heartbeat, or atrial fibrillation, that he had weeks before his death, together with excessive cholesterol and atherosclerosis, were listed as secondary causes. The document also disclosed that Butkus had a coronary bypass operation 22 years ago.

Butkus's family confirmed in a statement following his passing that he passed away "peacefully in his sleep."

After his playing career ended, Butkus became a staunch Bears fan, and he attended Chicago's opening game of the season against the Green Bay Packers.

Butkus had success in television, acting, and serving as a celebrity endorser after hanging up his cleats.

Expand Tweet

How many seasons did Dick Butkus spend in the NFL?

Dick Butkus was recognized by many as one of the best linebackers in NFL history, and with 27 fumble recoveries, he owns the fumble recovery record for the Chicago Bears.

Butkus was selected to the Pro Bowl eight times and made the All-Pro team five times in the course of his nine-year career. The former first-round pick might have enjoyed a longer career in the major league, but a persistent knee injury forced him to hang up his cleats after just nine seasons.

During his playing career, Butkus was widely regarded as the epitome of brilliance at his position and was the recipient of two NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards.

In honor of Dick Butkus, the top linebacker in high school, college, and professional football is awarded the Butkus Award each year. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

Expand Tweet

Following Butkus's passing in October, Chicago chairman George McCaskey remarked of the all-time great, "He was the ultimate Bear, and one of the greatest players in NFL history."