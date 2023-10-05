Dick Butkus death: Legendary Bears LB dead at 80, cause of death unknown 

Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus tragically passed away on Thursday. Oct. 5, aged 80. As per reports, the NFL legend was found unresponsive at his home in Malibu but the cause of his death is still unknown.

Butkus reportedly suffered a medical emergency in his house at around 3:51 p.m. ET. He was pronounced later dead at the scene.

An autopsy is expected to be performed in the coming days. However, the NFL community was quick to send its tributes to Butkus.

Butkus was widely regarded as one of the most intimidating players to have graced the football field. He stood at 6'3" and weighed 245 pounds when he played at the University of Illinois before making the jump to the NFL.

As per reports, Butkus was worth around $8 million at the time of his death. He made most of his wealth thanks to his football career.

Butkus also starred in several commercials for and acted in a number of films and TV shows. Some of his movies include "Any Given Sunday," "Hang Time," and "The Last Boy Scout."

After retiring from football, Butkus also served as an analyst for CBS.

Butkus is survived by his wife, Helen, and his three children, Matt, Nikki and Richard.

Dick Butkus' NFL stats and career honors

Late Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus

The Chicago Bears selected Dick Butkus in the first round of the 1965 NFL draft. He played his entire eight-year career in the league with the Bears.

Butkus recorded 1,020 tackles, 166 interception yards, 11 sacks, 22 interceptions, 27 fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown during his time with Chicago.

He earned eight Pro Bowl honors, five First-team All-Pro selections and three Second-team All-Pro selections. Butuks won the Defensive Player of the Award in 1969 and 1970.

He was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979. In recognition of his exceptional service to the team, the Bears retired Butkus' jersey No. 51 in 1994.