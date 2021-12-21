"Be careful how you treat people" - Did Antonio Brown fire shots at Bruce Arians and Buccaneers?

The Antonio Brown-Bruce Arians saga is getting jucier by the minute. The former All-Pro receiver joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season at the behest of Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion vouched for Brown last year to head coach Bruce Arians, who was vehemently against bringing Brown aboard. Here are the words that Bruce Arians spoke in October 2020 just before Antonio Brown joined the team.

"He screws up one time, he's gone."

This decree was made after Brown served an eight-game suspension for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy. Brown's latest discretion came as he was suspended for three games for misrepresenting his vaccination status.

With recent injuries to receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, Bruce Arians has made it known that bringing back Antonio Brown (now that his suspension is over) is the best thing for the team at this time.

With those words being spoken, has Antonio Brown taken a shot at Bruce Arians?

Did Antonio Brown take a shot at Bruce Arians?

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

If you've been a fan of the NFL over the past few years (and perhaps even if you haven't), then you are well aware of the productivity of Antonio Brown on the field and the negativity that he can bring off of it.

With the recent injuries to their starting receivers devastating the Buccaneers this past week, Antonio Brown sent out a mysterious tweet that has many pondering if he is taking a shot at Bruce Arians.

AB @AB84 Be careful how you treat people ; because you never know When you need them ! Be careful how you treat people ; because you never know When you need them !

"Be careful how you treat people because you never know when you need them."

The tweet was from earlier this morning with a few fans wondering whether Brown is referencing Bruce Arians. The head coach made it clear that it is in the best interest of the team to bring Antonio back.

This was a far cry from Arian's words when Brown was suspended. During that time, the coach would not guarantee that Brown had a spot on the team once his suspension was served.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN I asked Bruce Arians about his comments last year, where he said upon signing Antonio Brown: “He screws up one time and he’s gone,” and what made him decide to give Brown yet another a chance. He said, “History has changed since that statement.” Have a listen: I asked Bruce Arians about his comments last year, where he said upon signing Antonio Brown: “He screws up one time and he’s gone,” and what made him decide to give Brown yet another a chance. He said, “History has changed since that statement.” Have a listen: https://t.co/JajkBJXabH

This led many to believe that Brown may be released sometime soon or perhaps at the conclusion of the regular season.

With the injuries to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, we will now never know if that would have been the case.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also Read: Will Antonio Brown be with Buccaneers in 2022?

Edited by David Nyland