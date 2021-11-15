Did Baker Mayfield get hurt? Browns QB's injury status

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has played through injury since Week 2 of this season. Mayfield suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder, which has caused him pain on every play.

Mayfield has taken bad hits this season but took his worst against the New England Patriots. Mayfield was injured on a hit by Matt Judon.

Mayfield left the game in considerable pain while holding his right side. Mayfield was initially ruled questionable but didn't return.

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer Browns QB Baker Mayfield got up, took two steps, limping badly, then went right back down to the turf. Case Keenum coming in. Browns QB Baker Mayfield got up, took two steps, limping badly, then went right back down to the turf. Case Keenum coming in.

Baker Mayfield benched after injury vs. Patriots.

Baker Mayfield left the game and was initially ruled questionable with a knee injury. At the time of the injury, the Browns were down 31-7. The Patriots would score two more touchdowns after that and win the game 45-7.

Bill Belichick came out of the gates with a good game plan to limit the Browns to a dink and dunk offense. Mayfield played poorly and was inefficient before suffering the injury. He had completed 11 passes for just 73 yards. He turned the ball over as well on an ugly interception.

Despite missing the second half of the game, Mayfield's scans came back negative after the game. He told the media that he plans on playing next week and that there was no structural damage.

Henry McKenna @McKennAnalysis This hit from Matthew Judon took Baker Mayfield out of the game with an injury. This hit from Matthew Judon took Baker Mayfield out of the game with an injury. https://t.co/hVJP0IMSdI

Keenum stepped in for Mayfield in the second half of the game. Keenum looked good in his last start that resulted in a win. However, he didn't fare any better than Mayfield against the swarming Patriots' defense.

The Patriots held the Browns to a meager 217 yards passing. Keenum was efficient, completing 66 percent of his passes, but the Patriots defense didn't allow Keenum much behind the sticks.

Baker Mayfield's shoulder injury will continue to worsen

The Browns are lucky Mayfield is going to be able to play next week. But at this point in the season, it's fair to question how many more big hits Baker Mayfield can take.

There's no way around the fact that Baker Mayfield's injury will stick with him for the rest of the season. Mayfield reinjured his shoulder in Week 6 against the Arizona Cardinals and missed the following week.

The Browns feel capable with Keenum behind center. But they're grateful Mayfield is okay and can play next week. Mayfield will be under pressure to bounce back next week after being embarrassed by the Patriots. The AFC North playoff race is as tight as ever, so every result matters.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar