Did the Browns make the right decision sticking with Baker Mayfield?

Baker Mayfield had a rough season as the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns. He played hurt, most notably with a torn labrum, for much of the season and did not even suit up in Week 18.

The Browns missed the NFL playoffs with all the focus on Mayfield's future with the team. His fifth-year option has already been picked up, so the Browns would have to find a trade partner if they wanted to move on.

But a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero claims the Browns have reportedly decided to keep Mayfield as the starter heading into the offseason.

From me and nfl.com/news/browns-pl… The #Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, with the parties on the same page heading into the offseason, sources say.From me and @TomPelissero The #Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, with the parties on the same page heading into the offseason, sources say. From me and @TomPelissero: nfl.com/news/browns-pl…

That is major news for Browns fans after a disappointing 8-9 finish to the 2021 season. Yet questions remain about his status given the team's offseason is just beginning.

Baker Mayfield's future in Cleveland

The first question is simple: Is the team making the right decision to keep Mayfield as the starter? It's only January, so the Browns maintaining Mayfield as their starter could always change.

The alternative is to move on, and that would not make much sense. That would create a ton of drama and there is no guarantee they can find a team to take on Mayfield in a trade. So for now, they can stick by him and head into the offseason.

The deeper analysis here involves his play since joining the franchise in 2018. He showed up as a rookie and threw 27 touchdowns in 14 games. He hasn't hit that mark since, and finished the 2021 season with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games.

2021 marked a severe year of regression for Mayfield after he led the Browns to a playoff win last season. But one cannot dissect his play without acknowledging the fact he suffered a serious shoulder injury in Week 2. That affected his play all year and further injuries caused him to miss time throughout the season.

The Browns made a serious commitment by taking Mayfield with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. But that decision was made by different leadership, meaning the current front office may not be fully convinced he is the future of the franchise.

The last thing the Browns want to do is move on from the quarterback and see him succeed elsewhere. That could mean the plan for 2022 is to ride with him at quarterback and hope for the best. They will get a healthy version of him as he tries to prove he deserves a massive new contract.

Health is key for Mayfield. Few, if any, quarterbacks would succeed with all the injuries he had this year. Keeping him around is fair after the team failed to shut him down this year and let him get healthy.

Fans will be in two minds about the idea of bringing Mayfield back in 2022. Is it the right decision? It is tough to answer, but it does appear to be a logical decision given the flashes of success he has shown in the past.

