Did the Browns make the right move in placing the franchise tag on David Njoku?

The Cleveland Browns decided to make a bold move on Monday by placing the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku. The move was controversial for some fans based on Njoku's stats, which were 36 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 2021.

He is a former first-round pick who was trying to force his way out of town not too long ago. Yet he got to work and is now in line to work on a long-term extension with the only NFL team he has ever known.

For the player, the money is good, and he can negotiate even more cash to head his way. But was this smart by the Browns?

The Browns are taking an honest chance on David Njoku

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

There is so much talk surrounding Baker Mayfield and how he has played for three head coaches and an interim head coach since his arrival in Cleveland. Yet the same is true for Njoku.

So it made sense when he requested a trade during the summer of 2020. The team had just signed another head coach in Kevin Stefanski, and Njoku may have believed more dysfunction would follow. He also saw the team sign Austin Hooper on a lucrative deal.

Yet the Browns showed commitment to him, and the Hooper signing ended up looking like a mistake.

The tricky thing now is that both tight ends are under contract in 2022 and, at the moment, will make over $20 million combined. That amount can go even higher if the former lands a lucrative extension.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN I'm told the Browns' plan is to keep Austin Hooper along with David Njoku, despite Njoku's franchise tag of $10.9 million. Hooper is due $9.5M in salary in the third of a four-year deal. I'm told the Browns' plan is to keep Austin Hooper along with David Njoku, despite Njoku's franchise tag of $10.9 million. Hooper is due $9.5M in salary in the third of a four-year deal.

Based on athleticism alone, Njoku seems to be a bargain here. However, the fact that Hooper is still around may have fans thinking that this franchise tag is a bad idea. Yet it is only March, which could signal the likelihood of the Browns trading or cutting Hooper later in the year. If Hooper was playing at an elite level, the Browns might not be so keen to hang on to Njoku.

The last thing the Browns would want to do is develop Njoku for five years and then let him walk. So the franchise tag here makes a ton of sense. He has shown flashes of success, and while his 475 yards last season were not ideal, every pass-catcher in town had a tough time connecting with Mayfield.

Any fan worried about money must also remember that signing Njoku to an extension now may provide a figure that looks like a bargain in a few years if the salary cap keeps rising at a rapid rate. The tight end is still only 25 years old and could just be hitting his prime.

Allocating so much money to the tight end position is concerning. Yet Njoku is the most gifted of the bunch and deserves a shot to prove what he can do, given there is now stability in Cleveland, at least in leadership.

Edited by Piyush Bisht