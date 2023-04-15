Did Bryan Bresee have NIL deals at Clemson? All you need to know about top 2023 NFL Draft prospect’s endorsements

American defensive tackle prospect Bryan Bresee had some NIL deals during his time with the Clemson Tigers. The 2023 NFL Draft hopeful signed contracts with Mercury, Dear Old Clemson, TigerImpact, Fred Caldwell Chevrolet, and PlantFuel. He was one of the most highly-rated prospects in his position and got endorsement deals befitting his stature.

Bresee has 134,000 Instagram followers, 20,000+ TikTok followers, and over 20,000 Twitter followers. These numbers would appeal to brands, which is a huge reason why he ranked as the 94th-highest-earning NIL endorsement earner in 2023. Of all his NIL deals, one got the most recognition.

On3 NIL @On3NIL



As part of the agreement, athletes will appear in digital collectible drops on @clemsontigersIO.



More from on3.com/nil/news/mercu… Mercury has signed KJ Henry, Xavier Thomas, Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Myles Murphy, Ruke Orhorhoro + Justin Mascoll to NIL deals.As part of the agreement, athletes will appear in digital collectible drops on @clemsontigersIO.More from @Pete_Nakos96 Mercury has signed KJ Henry, Xavier Thomas, Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Myles Murphy, Ruke Orhorhoro + Justin Mascoll to NIL deals.As part of the agreement, athletes will appear in digital collectible drops on @clemsontigersIO.More from @Pete_Nakos96: on3.com/nil/news/mercu… https://t.co/6evLYscZ4o

Bryan Bresee's most notable NIL deal in college

In October 2022, Byran Bresee and seven Clemson Tigers teammates signed a NIL deal with the digital brand Mercury. This came after Mercury signed a partnership with Clemson University. Mercury signed Clemson defensive standouts K.J. Henry, Xavier Thomas, Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis, Myles Murphy, Ruke Orhorhoro and Justin Mascoll to a deal.

Mercury took advantage of the NIL incentive as they signed deals with Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, Jalon Daniels of Kansas and UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee as well. The Mercury partnership was the most notable NIL deal of Bryan Bresee and his Clemson teammates' young college careers, as the Mercury brand is known to go all out in their promotional campaigns.

Is Bryan Bresee a can't-miss prospect ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft?

Bryan Bresee has been compared to the Watt brothers since he attained national fame in high school. He is a burly yet athletic interior tackle who plays with a fervent desire to get past the offensive threat. Bresee rarely gets caught up in long block engagements and has a deep anchor to battle constant double teams.

Bresee operates with subtle hand fighting that helps put pressure on blockers but currently needs more rushing ability and shed technique to make more plays in a stacked backfield. If he could stay healthy and gain much-needed experience, Bresee should continue progressing at his position and become a good run defender who can disrupt the pocket within his first few NFL seasons.

Bresee still needs some improvement, but he could be a future Pro Bowler if drafted into the right system. Not every day you see his combination of size and skill at defensive tackle, and some NFL teams might be willing to draft him on Day 1 of the NFL Draft.

