Did Condoleeza Rice want to be Browns HC? Former Secretary of State clarifies stance on ManningCast

In 2018, former United States Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice was a candidate for the Cleveland Browns head coaching vacancy. Had she been hired, it would've been a historic signing that changed the NFL forever.

Rice has been a Browns fan her whole life and isn't just a casual fan. She loves the sport and is a natural leader stemming from her career in politics.

As for whether she wants to be a coach or not, she answered that question on the Manningcast in Week 11.

Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN Eli Manning asks Condoleeza Rice about 2018 report #Browns wanted to interview her for head coach on the Manningast “I certainly don’t want to be a head coach but all I know as a Browns fan I would never ever call a prevent defense.” Eli Manning asks Condoleeza Rice about 2018 report #Browns wanted to interview her for head coach on the Manningast “I certainly don’t want to be a head coach but all I know as a Browns fan I would never ever call a prevent defense.”

Did Condoleeza Rice want to be Browns HC?

Condoleeza Rice was the third-quarter guest with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning on Monday. Eli asked her if there was any truth to the 2018 ESPN report that the Browns wanted to interview her for the head coaching job. Rice responded with,

“I certainly don’t want to be a head coach but all I know as a Browns fan I would never ever call a prevent defense.”

Despite not having an interest in that specific role, Rice has been an active member in sports. Between 2013 and 2016, she was a member of the college football playoff committee.

She's also overseen college basketball rule changes and was one of the first women to be accepted into the Augusta National Golf Club.

Condoleeza Rice is among those glad women are breaking through into the NFL ranks

Although there's still a long way to go, women have begun finding roles in the NFL. Condoleeza Rice is happy that progress is starting to happen.

She made a great point during the Manningcast that you don't have to be a former player to understand the game. She said,

"I'm really glad to see women in the front offices, (and) in the front office of the NFL as well. That's a wonderful breakthrough. I think the next breakthrough is to see if women can find their way into position (coaching jobs) ... You're gonna have to have somebody who goes through that progression ... You do not have to have played this game to understand it and coach it well."

Rice has been looking forward to the day when women are getting coaching opportunities since 2018. Despite not feeling like she's the right woman for the job, she's a big advocate for women being more involved in the NFL.

Despite the NFL not having any female head coaches, there are 12 women in prominent positions. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the team that's most ahead of the curve with three on staff.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Condoleeza Rice may not be amongst their ranks. But had she joined the Browns in 2018, she would've kickstarted a revolution.

Edited by LeRon Haire