MNF ManningCast: What is the deal that ESPN has struck with the Manning Brothers?

The Manningcast with Eli Manning and Peyton Manning has been a revelation this season. The laid-back but analytical approach the Manning brothers have taken to their broadcast has been a success that's been more captivating than the standard ESPN broadcast.
The good news is that the Manningcast is here to stay for many years to come. The deal the brothers inked in 2021 was for three seasons, with each season producing ten games.
There have already been seven Manningcast games this season. Meaning there are just three left for the final seven weeks of the season.
Manningcast guest list so far
What truly separates the Manningcast from traditional broadcasts are the guests the brothers have brought on. The guest list isn't limited to just former NFL players.
There have been comedians, coaches, even NBA players that have shown up on the telecast.
Every guest they've brought on has been memorable for one reason or another. More importantly, each guest seems to know their role well and has had impeccable chemistry with Eli and Peyton.
Former teammates of Eli, like Michael Strahan, have provided trips down memory lane. Former rivals of Peyton and Eli, like Drew Brees and Tom Brady, have taken playful jabs at them, which has delighted fans.
Some guests, like Phil Mickelson, have used their time on the broadcast to pick the brains of the two legendary quarterbacks. While some, like Marshawn Lynch, have used the time to be their authentic and humorous self.
The brothers have connections in many places, so there's never any telling who the guests will be for any given week.
Manningcast schedule for MNF
So far, the Mannings have provided entertainment and fun for seven weeks of the season. Due to their ten-game per-season limit, we'll only be graced by their presence three more times.
In four of the games called by Peyton and Eli, the scores have been blowouts. But in Weeks 1, 7, and 8, the games have been within one possession.
The remaining three games for the Manningcast this season are unknown. They will likely choose games with high stakes to conclude their 2021 run.
Fans will have to check online each week to see if they can watch the ESPN 2 sensation.
ESPN has struck gold with this broadcast, and the next two years should only get better as the brothers get more comfortable.