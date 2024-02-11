Did Ed McCaffrey play for the 49ers? Revisiting San Francisco RB's father's NFL career

Football runs in Christian McCaffrey's genes, as his dad, Ed McCaffrey, had a stellar career in the NFL. Ed McCaffrey was a wide receiver and played in the NFL for 13 seasons.

Like his perennial Pro Bowler son, Ed McCaffrey played for the San Francisco 49ers during his time in the league. Ed spent one season with the San Francisco 49ers, winning Super Bowl XXIX. This article will further touch upon his time playing at the highest level and his other achievements on the Gridiron. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Ed McCaffrey's NFL career timeline

Ed McCaffrey was a standout wide receiver in college, finishing his Stanford career as the program's third all-time leader in receiving yards and fifth all-time in receptions. McCaffrey was later inducted into the Stanford Athletic Hall of Fame for his efforts as a wide receiver.

Hence, it was no surprise when the New York Giants selected him with a third-round pick in the 1991 NFL Draft. McCaffrey took time to settle in New York, but he eventually became a crucial part of their offensive scheme.

The Stanford alum spent three seasons with the Giants before he took his talents to San Francisco to play with the storied franchise. McCaffrey won his first Super Bowl in his lone season with the 49ers, thus fulfilling a career goal.

Following the 1994 NFL season, McCaffrey joined the Denver Broncos and promptly became one of John Elway's favorite targets. He even set a Denver Broncos record for most catches in a season, with 101 catches in the 2000 NFL season.

Furthermore, McCaffrey won two Super Bowl games with the Broncos, earning rings in Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII with Denver.

Sadly, his career was significantly altered after he suffered a leg fracture in the Bronco's first game of the 2001 regular season. McCaffrey had a decent bounce-back season in 2002, recording a stat line of 69 receptions, 903 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

However, everything was different. Ed retired on Feb. 29, 2004, after a somewhat disappointing 2003 NFL season. He ended his NFL career with a stat line of 565 receptions, 7,422 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns in 185 regular-season games.