Did James Cook skip Bills OTAs? Exploring RB's status amid $15M contract dispute

The Buffalo Bills had high hopes for running back James Cook when they selected him in the second round, No. 63 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Although Cook struggled to find his footing right away in the league in 2022, he has quietly become one of the best running backs in the entire National Football League over the past two seasons.

2023 saw Cook emerge as the Bills top running back, something reflected in his first campaign with over 1,000 rushing yards. Despite this increased usage, he had trouble finding the end zone, finishing the season with only two rushing scores.

However, in 2024, Cook made it clear that he was a complete player and one of the best running backs in the sport. He finished the season with a remarkable 1,009 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 32 receptions, 258 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns for the Bills.

Cook is now entering the final year of his four year, $5,832,057 deal he signed in 2022 and looks set to hold out until he gets a new contract, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

James Cook latest contract news

Schefter took to X on Tuesday to outline how Cook was not in attendance for the Bills OTA's as he was looking for a new contract from the Western New York franchise.

"Bills RB James Cook is not attending OTAs as he seeks a new contract." Schefter said.

What will James Cook's next contract look like?

The Bills are in a difficult position. Cook will be looking to become one of the highest paid running backs in the league when he signs his next contract. Should they sign him, the club may be forced to look for less expensive options or have less financial freedom to sign or extend other players on the roster. However, should the team not want to pay Cook, there are likely dozens of NFL teams who would love to add a RB of Cook's skills and talents.

According to Spotrac, Cook's current market value is a four year deal worth $40,838,096 ($10.2 million per season). This contract would put Cook in the same financial category as Green Bay Packers Josh Jacobs, Detroit Lions David Montgomery, Tennessee Titans Tony Pollard, and Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley.

Despite this projection, Cook has made clear on social media that he is looking for around $15 million per season, something that will make this situation one to watch this offseason.

