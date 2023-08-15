Did Jerry Jones make a mistake by losing Ezekiel Elliott? Patriots signing RB could spoil Cowboys plans for 2023

Well, cross Ezekiel Elliott off the list of running backs without a job as the former Dallas Cowboy has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots.

For Dallas fans who had a glimmer of hope that Zeke would return to the team, that has now been dashed, but in truth, it was never happening.

But should it have? Did Cowboys owner Jerry Jones make a mistake by letting Elliott walk and be snapped up by the Patriots?

For those who had any hope of a Zeke reunion, now that isn't happening. Everyone can all move on. After all, the Cowboys have a good running back room without Zeke. Tony Pollard is the lead back, and Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis are all vying for the No. 2 spot.

But did Jerry Jones miss a glorious chance to solidify his team as they look to end their now-infamous NFC championship drought?

In short, no.

As seen last season, Elliott, due to the enormous workload over his career, was clearly suffering as he had career lows in attempts (231), yards (876), yards per attempt (3.8) and yards per game (58.4).

Additionally, Elliott's salary was expected to be north of $10 million a season. With Tony Pollard franchise-tagged for roughly the same amount, having two running backs earning combined over $20 million isn't feasible.

So, while Cowboys fans wanted an Ezekiel Elliott reunion, there were many factors that went into deciding to move on without him. His declining production, salary and the fact that several young backs were making their presence felt were all factors.

Cowboys to be fine without Ezekiel Elliott

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Dallas Cowboys

As seen in the Cowboys' first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas looks to be in a good spot with its running back room.

Rico Dowdle showed plenty despite his fumble at the 1-yard line, Deuce Vaughn was perhaps the talk of the game as he showcased all of his superb ability and Malik Davis showed his receiving ability, catching four passes for 19 yards.

The Cowboys made the decision to move on from Zeke with the knowledge of what they thought they had in the running back room being good enough to replace Ezekiel Elliott's production.

It looks like a good deal for all parties that Dallas and Elliott parted ways. Zeke can begin the next phase of his career, and the Cowboys can begin life without Elliott for the first time since 2016.