Did Josh Allen do the bench press drill? Revisiting Bills QB's pre-draft workout

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen cemented his position as one of the top quarterbacks available in the draft at the 2018 combine. The University of Wyoming alum measured 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds and showed off his enormous hands, which measured 10.13 inches, and arms, which measured 33.3 inches.

After completing his measurables, Allen ran a 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds and finished first among quarterbacks in the broad and vertical jumps. Needless to say, he demonstrated his arm's strength, but he refrained from attempting the bench press drill.

However, Allen did demonstrate other physical skills that helped evaluators overlook a history of inconsistent precision in college.

The following details Josh Allen's 2018 NFL Scouting Combine performance statistics:

Height: 6 feet 4+7⁄8 inches

Weight: 237 pounds

Arm length: 33+1⁄4 inches

Hand size: 10+1⁄8 in

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

20-yard split: 2.74 seconds

10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

Bench press: (N/A)

QB ball velocity: 62 MPH

Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.40 seconds

3-cone drill: 6.90 seconds

The Buffalo Bills have accomplished almost everything except play in the Super Bowl since selecting quarterback Josh Allen as the seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft.

Allen arguably had his best season to date in 2023 despite losing out on the league MVP award to Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. He proved to be an exceptional dual-threat quarterback, becoming the first in NFL history to rack up 40 touchdowns in four straight seasons. Allen also matched the NFL record for touchdowns by rushing scored by a quarterback in one season, with 15.

The exceptional signal-caller will be looking to make his Big Game debut for the Bills in 2024.

Josh Allen's college football stats

Josh Allen played for three years at Wyoming after one year at California's Reedley Community College, where he started his career in 2014. In just one season at Reedley Community College, the quarterback led the squad in passing and rushing yards and scored 36 touchdowns.

During his three years with the Cowboys, Allen completed 5,066 yards of passing with 44 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. In addition, he ran for 12 touchdowns and 767 yards.