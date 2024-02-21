Did Justin Fields take the Wonderlic test? Bears QB's pre-draft numbers explored

Since the Bears selected Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, he has had three promising but injury- and turnover-plagued campaigns in Chicago.

Fields has shown moments of brilliance while playing with the Bears. On occasion, he has demonstrated physical prowess, offensive command, and evident leadership abilities. Unfortunately, the team has not seen the groundbreaking talent they were hoping for thus far in his tenure.

Let's examine Justin Fields' performance in his aptitude tests and at the 2021 NFL scouting combine before the NFL draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fields studied consumer and family financial services while in college after transferring from Georgia to play at Ohio State. Fields' Wonderlic test result from the 2021 NFL Combine is N/A on the scouting combine website and there is no score for him readily available. However, he did break the record on another aptitude exam after he was drafted.

Fields achieved the highest rating ever in an aptitude test issued by sports psychologist Dr. Goldman in April 2023, which centered on the reps required to fully comprehend something and then the capacity to recall that later.

For context, Justin Fields received a score of 130, while Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs each achieved a 108 score in the same test.

Expand Tweet

Fields participated in 13 games and finished with a 5-8 record in 2023. It is not good enough that he only managed 2,562 yards passing with 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions. It's unclear if the Bears, who own the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, will utilize it to address the quarterback situation and go on without Fields.

How did Justin Fields perform at the NFL Combine?

The NFL combine was altered due to COVID-19 safeguards in 2021. All of the on-field exercises took place during on-campus pro days that year.

Five quarterbacks were projected to be selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, including Justin Fields. That year, Fields displayed his explosiveness as a runner by finishing the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds at Ohio State's pro day. That time was the second-fastest mark for a quarterback since 2012, according to ESPN.

Fields' official 2021 Pro Day statistics are listed below:

Height: 6 ft 2+3⁄4 inches

Weight: 227 pounds

Wingspan: 9+1⁄8 inches

Broad jump: 119 inches

Hand size: 9.13 inches

Arm length: 32.5 inches

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

20-yard split: 2.60 seconds

10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

After beginning his career at Georgia, Justin Fields spent two seasons at Ohio State passing for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The Chicago Bears chose him with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.