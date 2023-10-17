Did Justin Herbert jeopardize Chargers' AFC West credentials vs Cowboys? Exploring QB's MNF numbers

Justin Herbert is the captain of the Los Angeles Chargers ship that somehow always finds itself at the bottom of the ocean.

The game escaped the Chargers as Micah Parsons finally got to Herbert and the game-winning interception was thrown to Stephon Gilmore a few seconds later. Like the Titans game in week one, this one could have been won by LA, but they came up short.

Justin Herbert was 22/37, 227 yards, two touchdown passes and the game-ending interception. The offense was not firing against the competitive Cowboys defense as Dak Prescott (272) had the same number of passing yards as total yards for the Chargers. 2.3 rushing yards on average will make many games very difficult.

The Chargers won the coin toss in the overtime game against the Tennesse Titans in week 2 and punted the ball right away, and the Titans marched down the field and won. Obviously, we all know what happened in the wildcard game against the Jaguars last season, where they blew a big lead partially because of Justin Herbert.

A 27-27 career record is not what you would expect for a highly skilled quarterback on a team with an abundance of talent all over. Year, after year something happens that drags down this team, and they implode entirely. A lot of questions are going to be pointed at Brandon Staley, but questions need to be asked about the whole team.

The Chargers find themselves in trouble as they are already three games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West division.

AFC West is over if Mahomes beats Justin Herbert next week

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Mahomes is 7-2 in his career against the Los Angeles Chargers and has led several game-winning drives at the expense of the Chargers.

The loss puts the Chargers at (2-3), while the Chiefs are (5-1) after beating the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. A potential injury for Jimmy Garoppolo would basically douse any chance for the Raiders to make the playoffs, and the Broncos are faring poorly.

You can basically hand out the Chiefs an eighth consecutive AFC West crown, as Mahomes owns the division unlike any other quarterback ever. However, if Justin Herbert and the Chargers can get over their blues against their old foes, beat the Chiefs, and win their game in hand, it will only be a game gap between the two teams.

The second Chiefs and Chargers game happens in week 18; the question is: will either team be playing their starters? The Chargers rested their starters last year after they had secured their playoff spot, and the Chiefs could easily be the one seed in the AFC yet again.

Next Sunday decides everything in the AFC West.