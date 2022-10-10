Did Lamar Jackson win the Heisman Trophy?

Yes, Lamar Jackson won the coveted Heisman Trophy. Following the 2016 NCAA season, the future 32nd NFL Draft pick was selected as the 82nd winner of the Heisman Memorial Trophy. He got this award off the back of a video game-like statistical showing that season. Jackson produced an eye-popping 4,928 yards of total offense and 51 touchdowns for the Cardinals, who finished the regular season at 9-3 with a berth in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.

In the process, Jackson beat off competition from future NFL stars such as Deshawn Watson and Baker Mayfield. That year saw three quarterbacks mount the podium, as Jackson finished first, Watson second, and Mayfield third place. The then-19-year-old Jackson was the youngest award winner in history and the first player from the University of Louisville to capture the coveted trophy.

PFF BAL Ravens @PFF_Ravens



LAMAR JACKSON Guess who leads the NFL in TD passes?LAMAR JACKSON Guess who leads the NFL in TD passes?LAMAR JACKSON 💪 https://t.co/EHJULzsc92

Lamar Jackson is a generational talent; even his staunchest critics know that by now. But, on coming into the NFL, doubters asked whether Jackson could bring that college style of play to the big leagues. The rushing, flamboyant throws, and the bulldog mentality made him a handful for college defenses during his time at the University of Louisville. But Lamar Jackson did not only prove the doubters wrong but also did it in style. He became the second most-unanimous Most Valuable Player (MVP) in history.

Moreover, Jackson did all this without significantly changing his playing style. He slings the football like it's a yo-yo, rushes like an elite running back, and does the odd front flip in the end zone. The Baltimore Ravens legend is arguably in the best form of his life. This season, Jackson is gunning for a mega contract extension that might make him the best-paid quarterback in history. If he keeps at this pace, there's no reason why he won't surpass his 2019 MVP records.

ESPN @espn Four years ago, Lamar Jackson won the Heisman and gave a heartfelt speech we'll never forget Four years ago, Lamar Jackson won the Heisman and gave a heartfelt speech we'll never forget ❤️ https://t.co/YMxnw1QWP1

Is Lamar Jackson the greatest quarterback in the University of Louisville's history?

For a decent majority of colleges, Lamar Jackson would be their greatest quarterback ever with his CV. He was a dominant force of nature in college, breaking records upon records, and he has been similarly great so far in his NFL career. However, Jackson is arguably not the greatest quarterback that the University of Louisville has produced.

That distinction likely belongs to Johnny Unitas, who ironically made a name for himself in the NFL playing in Baltimore. Johnny Unitas is a Hall of Fame quarterback who won the NFL's most valuable player award three times, was selected to the Pro Bowl ten times, and was a three-time Super Bowl champ with the Baltimore Colts. Unitas has won it all, and he's the only other person who had his jersey retired by the University of Louisville, aside from Jackson. Golden Arm was considered the prototype of the modern-era marquee quarterback, and he paved the way for players like Lamar Jackson to thrive today.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Two minutes of Lamar Jackson embarrassing college defenses Two minutes of Lamar Jackson embarrassing college defenses ⚡️ https://t.co/tZZOiD8l0Y

How is Lamar Jackson performing this NFL season?

Lamar Jackson is having an amazing season so far. He is on track to outperform almost all his 2019 MVP numbers, and he is doing this on a slightly weaker Baltimore Ravens team. Nevertheless, the shot caller has led his team to a decent 3-2 record in the league, throwing for 1,067 yards, 12 touchdowns, and giving away five interceptions.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Lamar Jackson needs 11 yards on ground to become the 6th QB in NFL history to reach 4,000 yards career rushing.



At 63 games, Jackson would be the fastest to do so.



The others: Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Randall Cunningham, Russell Wilson and Steve Young.

Lamar Jackson needs 11 yards on ground to become the 6th QB in NFL history to reach 4,000 yards career rushing.At 63 games, Jackson would be the fastest to do so.The others: Michael Vick, Cam Newton, Randall Cunningham, Russell Wilson and Steve Young. https://t.co/yl2argXfrq

Jackson is in a contract year, so he has an extra incentive to have a record-breaking season. Coming off an injury-riddled 2021 season, another challenge for Jackson this year is to prove that his long bursting sprints have not affected his durability as QB1 of the Baltimore Ravens.

