Did Luis Perez play in NFL? The 2023 XFL Championship MVP's professional football career explored

No, Luis Perez has not played in the NFL, even though he has been a part of several NFL practice squads. Perez declared for the 2018 NFL Draft after a stellar NCAA career with Texas A&M–Commerce. However, he went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft before being signed by the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent. Despite performing well all preseason long, Perez was released by the Rams ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

Following his spell with the Rams, he has been a part of numerous NFL practice squads, namely the Philadelphia Eagles (2019), Detroit Lions (2019), and, once again, the Los Angeles Rams (2022). That's the closest that the reigning XFL Championship MVP has gotten to the bright lights of the NFL, and it remains to be seen whether he will get another shot.

Luis Perez Professional Football Career

Following a stellar college career at the NCAA Division II level, Luis Perez put his hat into the 2018 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, he went undrafted and soon signed a contract to play for the Los Angeles Rams as a practice squad player. He was decent in his role, but the Rams elected to cut him ahead of the 2018 NFL season.

Perez's next stop was with the Birmingham Iron, who drafted him as the fifth overall pick of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) quarterback draft. He ended the season with 1,460 passing yards, five TDs, and six interceptions. Perez was on track to leading the Irons to a deep playoff run, but AAF suspended football operations after the eighth week.

His next major career stop was in the 2020 XFL, where he took the field for the New York Guardians. He rotated the starting job with Matt McGloin and put up decent starts anytime he played. Unfortunately, the XFL stopped its regular season after 5 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His contract was subsequently terminated.

Following his brief stint in the XFL, Luis Perez chose to join the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. Perez tossed the first score in USFL history and ended the first game with 13 completed passes on 18 attempts for 143 yards and two touchdowns while also losing a fumble. He finished the season with the highest passer rating and completion % in the USFL.

Following his USFL spell, Luis Perez appeared for numerous NFL practice squads before finally being selected by the Vegas Vipers in the 2023 XFL Draft. He played well for the Vipers but was eventually traded to the Arlington Renegades.

Perez was pivotal in restoring the Renegades' shaky form and guiding them to the 2023 XFL Championship. In the Championship Game, the Renegades upset the D.C. Defenders. Becoming the inaugural XFL champions. Luis Perez was chosen as the game MVP for his outstanding performance. Let's see if this performance lands him on a regular NFL roster in 2023.

