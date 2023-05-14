What is Luis Perez's ethnicity? Nationality and heritage of XFL Renegades star QB explored

The XFL has a new champion - not the dominant DC Defenders - but the scrappy Arlington Renegades.

Coming off a losing record, the Renegades exceeded expectations in the playoffs, upsetting the Houston Roughnecks in the Divisional Finals and doing it again to the Defenders in the Championship game.

Luis Perez was a vital part of the surprising title run, completing 26 of 36 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns en route to the MVP award. Let's have a look at Perez's ethnicity, nationality and other details.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Perez was born on Aug. 26, 1994 in San Diego, California to Mexican immigrants Juan and Carla Perez. Juan professionally played soccer in his native Mexico in the 1980s and lived in the Rancho Del Rey neighborhood of Chula Vista, California.

At a young age, Perez would bowl with his family. Soon, he became a top-rated amateur with a dozen perfect games to his credit, and he planned to enter university on a bowling scholarship.

However, he turned to football just before becoming a pro. In his words:

"I can bowl when I'm 50 years old. I can't play football when I'm 50."

Perez had grown up idolizing his then-hometown Chargers, and in high school, his dreams were seemingly realized when he was accepted into the high school football team.

However, between a neck injury and multiple positional shifts, he lost interest in the sport. It was only on senior night that he took up football again, after much prodding from his teammates.

Where did XFL star Luis Perez play professionally before joining Arlington Renegades?

After throwing for over 5,000 yards as a senior at Texas A&M-Commerce, Perez joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. He was waived before the season began, though.

He then moved to the Alliance of American Football, becoming a budding star for the Birmingham Iron with 1,460 yards and five touchdowns against six interceptions. However, the league suspended operations eight weeks in.

After brief stints with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions, Perez landed in the XFL, where he won his two starts with the then-New York Guardians, only for the league to suspend operation five weeks in because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following a brief stint in the Spring League. he went to the USFL's New Jersey Generals, whom he led to a season-best 9-1 record. However, they failed to reach the championship game.

Perez returned to the Rams in 2022, but after being waived, he returned to the XFL and became the Vegas Vipers' starter. On Mar. 28 this year, he was traded to the Renegades, where he would be a crucial part of their XFL title run.

Check out the Complete NFL Schedule 2023: Full Team Schedules & Prime Time Games

Poll : 0 votes