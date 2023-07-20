Did Marcus Mariota quit on the Falcons? Eagles QB's controversial exit uncovered

In Netflix's gripping new documentary series, the spotlight finally falls on Marcus Mariota, the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback.

The series, titled "Quarterback," delves deep into the events surrounding Mariota's shocking departure and the subsequent controversy that ensued.

The quarterback's unexpected benching for rookie Desmond Ridder, with just four games remaining in the 2022 season, sent shockwaves through the NFL community.

However, the real storm brewed when the team swiftly announced Mariota's departure on the same day Ridder was declared the new starting quarterback. Mariota found himself at the center of intense scrutiny, as he was portrayed as the quarterback who turned his back on his team when they needed him the most.

Now, with the release of the Netflix docuseries, viewers have the chance to hear Mariota's side of the story.

The quarterback's first child, Makaia, entered the world during the team's bye week. However, amid the whirlwind of emotions surrounding the birth of his daughter, Mariota's professional world took an unexpected turn. Just one day after Makaia's arrival, Mariota was called in by the Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith.

They discussed the future of his role on the team. It was during this conversation that Mariota was informed of the decision to replace him with rookie Desmond Ridder for the last four games of the 2022 season.

"It was, like, talking about the future and kind of what he wanted to do, and they told me that they were going to play Des for the last four games. Initially, he had said, 'At this point and time in the year, the playoffs are a long shot, and we just kind of want to see what Des can do."

Marcus Mariota also disclosed that he made a significant decision regarding his health. Despite not being listed on the injury report, Mariota chose to undergo surgery for a chronic knee injury that had been plaguing him.

The injury involved a torn meniscus, a vital circular ligament that cushions the bones within the knee joint.

However, in a distinct part of the series, head coach Arthur Smith revealed, that they did not discussed upon the quarterback undergoing any form of knee procedure.

Arthur Smith's heartfelt support for Marcus Mariota

Falcon's head coach Arthur Smith with QB Marcus Mariota

In the documentary series, Smith sheds light on the immense pressures and expectations that burden NFL players. He emphasized that despite the demands of the sport, these athletes are human, with vulnerabilities and personal lives beyond the field.

"People look at them, and they think they're robots. They wear a helmet, that they're these modern-day gladiators, but there's life outside this building. He gave us everything he had."

He wholeheartedly praised Mariota for giving his all to the Falcons, acknowledging the dedication and effort the quarterback displayed during his tenure with the team.

One significant aspect that emerged from the series was the precious time Mariota gained with his newborn daughter due to his departure from the team. Marcus Mariota's wife, Kiyomi, expressed how much this precious bonding time meant to their family, highlighting its significance in their lives.

Which team will Marcus Mariota play for this season?

As Marcus Mariota embarks on his ninth season in the NFL, he finds himself donning the colors of the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles will be his fourth team of his illustrious career.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons

In March 2023, Marcus Mariota finalized a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, valued at $5 million. The deal also comprises a substantial signing bonus of $3.8 million.

His journey in professional football began back in 2015 when he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans. He spent a commendable five seasons with them.

After his time with the Titans, Marcus Mariota ventured westward to join the Las Vegas Raiders, where he continued to showcase his talent and leadership on the field for two seasons. He found himself with the Falcons' in the last season, adding another chapter to his eventful career.

