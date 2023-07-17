What is the Museum of Mahomes? Behind Patrick Mahomes’ initiative 

Patrick Mahomes, a renowned athlete known for his spectacular plays, is introducing an exciting initiative called the "Museum of Mahomes."

This unique project allows fans to own digital editions of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's best moments through a collection of digital collectibles. Capitalizing on the current trend of digital collectibles, Mahomes is set to release a new batch of these collectibles just in time for the upcoming season.

While specific information about the latest digital collectibles remains limited at present, interested individuals can stay updated by signing up for the email list on museumofmahomes.com. By doing so, they will receive the latest news and updates regarding the release of theseitems.

Museum of Mahomes first launched in 2021

The initial launch of the "Museum of Mahomes" took place in 2021 and sold out rapidly, indicating the high demand among fans. Now, Mahomes aims to provide another opportunity for fans to acquire a piece of his sports legacy through non-fungible tokens showcasing his extraordinary achievements.

During an appearance on CNBC's The Exchange, Patrick Mahomes discussed the launch of his marketplace in 2021. He emphasized his desire to push boundaries and leave a lasting impact both on and off the football field.

As an athlete in the modern era, Patrick Mahomes expressed his excitement about the numerous avenues available to athletes to expand their brand and make a meaningful difference.

In 2021, The Museum of Mahomes showcased a range of items, with prices starting at $2,500. Among the offerings, two exclusive collectibles were available, limited to only 50 editions each and priced at $15,000 per piece.

What are the major investments made by Patrick Mahomes?

Patrick Mahomes, following his lucrative contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, made notable investments in various ventures.

Firstly, he acquired a share of the Kansas City Royals in the MLB, demonstrating his interest in expanding his sports ownership portfolio. He committed a significant amount of $10 million towards his initial ownership stake.

Additionally, Mahomes extended his investment reach to the world of soccer by purchasing a stake in Sporting Kansas City, an MLS team. Notably, his wife, Brittany Matthews, also holds ownership in the Kansas City women's soccer team in the NWSL.

Expanding beyond the realm of sports, Mahomes partnered with the franchise Whataburger to introduce its presence to Kansas and Missouri in the Kansas City area.

In 2020, he made a substantial investment in the athletic company called Whoop.

Furthermore, Patrick Mahomes not only serves as a brand ambassador for Hyperice, but also holds a significant stake as one of the company's key investors.

