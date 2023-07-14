Where does Kirk Cousins live? Exploring Vikings QB's home

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has amassed an impressive 11-year career in the NFL, predominantly playing for two teams: the Vikings and the Washington Commanders.

Netflix has released the series "Quarterback," which focuses on three QBs - Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota and Kirk Cousins.

As the spotlight shines on Cousins, fans are eager to learn more about his personal life, particularly where he resides.

Cousins, along with his wife and children, call Rosemount, Minnesota their primary residence, after he signed a deal with the Vikings in 2018. However, beyond their Minnesota abode, the Cousins family are also the proud owners of a home situated on the shores of majestic Lake Michigan.

Kirk Cousins' house in Rosemount, Minnesota

While specific details about his new house in Minnesota are scarce, it is evident that Cousins has a deep appreciation for a particular feature in his home - a heated garage.

In fact, he expressed his enthusiasm for this amenity on Twitter, emphasizing how it has been a game-changer for him.

"This is the first year I’ve ever lived in a home with a heated garage...absolute game changer in the morning when I leave for work. Highly recommend it ha"

On Instagram, Cousins shared a post after transitioning to his new home in Minnesota, featuring a football helmet worn by the team at Rosemount High School.

Cousins expressed a hint of uncertainty about the helmet, as it closely resembled that of the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines were the rival team of his alma mater, Michigan State University.

Despite the lighthearted rivalry reference, Cousins appears to have embraced his new surroundings and is enjoying the comforts of his Minnesota residence.

Kirk Cousins' house on Lake Michigan

Kirk Cousins made an impressive real estate investment back in 2017. He purchased a sprawling beachfront lot just south of Oval Beach, on the stunning shores of Lake Michigan.

Kirk Cousins' Lake Michigan house

The price tag for this remarkable piece of land was a noteworthy $2 million, signaling the magnitude of Cousins' vision for his future residence. Soon after, construction began on an expansive beach house.

The grandeur of the property is immediately apparent as you step into the colossal mansion, spanning over 11,000 square feet. It boasts four spacious bedrooms and four luxurious bathrooms.

Kirk Cousin's house on the shores of Lake Michigan

Situated on an impressive 2.63-acre lot, the house offers a truly remarkable waterfront experience, with breathtaking views of the glistening lake.

With its three-story structure and ample windows, the house embraces natural lighting and provides unparalleled vistas of the serene water. The generous space ensures that gatherings, whether intimate gatherings with friends or large family celebrations, can be hosted with ease.

Priced at $4.74 million, the property offers a lavish and idyllic retreat that would appeal to anyone with a passion for lakeside living.

