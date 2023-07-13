How big is Kirk Cousins' family? All you need to know about Vikings star's personal life

Having played for two different NFL teams, Kirk Cousins' journey is now set to be showcased in the upcoming Netflix docuseries titled "Quarterback." This captivating series will provide an intimate glimpse into the lives of Cousins, alongside fellow NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota.

The series captures the essence of their journeys on and off the field as they navigate the exhilarating highs and challenging lows of the 2022 football season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While Cousins' prowess on the field is widely recognized, his personal life also holds a significant place in the spotlight. In this article, we delve into the depths of the Vikings star's personal life and family connections.

Born on August 19, 1988, in Barrington, Illinois, USA, Kirk Cousins is the son of Don Cousins and Maryann Cousins. His father, a former associate pastor, played a pivotal role in the establishment of Willow Creek Community Church, leaving a lasting impact.

While details about Kirk's mother, Maryann Cousins, are relatively scarce, she is an integral part of his family. Within his immediate family, Kirk has a brother named Kyle and a sister named Karalyne. As the second-oldest among the three siblings, Kirk's upbringing and familial bonds have undoubtedly influenced his journey both on and off the football field.

Apart from his parents and two siblings, Kirk Cousins is married to Julie Hampton and shares two sons with her.

Who is the wife of Kirk Cousins?

Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton

Kirk Cousins' wife is Julie Hampton, whom he has been married to since 2014. Julie, born and raised in Alpharetta, Georgia, is the daughter of Sue and Michael Hampton, and she has two older brothers named Scott and Steve. Julie attended the University of Georgia in Athens, not far from her hometown, where she pursued her college education.

Kirk and Julie first crossed paths in 2012 and were introduced by a mutual family friend. After 18 months of courtship, Kirk proposed to Julie on a balcony at the Capitol building. The following year they exchanged vows and sealed their love in marriage.

Julie actively participates alongside her husband in charitable endeavors through the Julie & Kirk Cousins Foundation. Their foundation collaborates with various organizations, including Bethany Christian Services, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and International Justice Mission, aiming to make a positive impact in the world.

In 2022, Julie and Kirk made an interesting investment by purchasing a golf course located in Saugatuck, Michigan, showcasing their diverse ventures beyond football and philanthropy.

You might also like - Marcus Mariota net worth: How much is Eagles QB worth in 2023?

How many kids does Cousins have?

The couple shares the joys of parenthood, with two children to their names. Their older son, Cooper, was born in 2017, followed by their younger son, Turner, in 2019.

In September 2022, Cooper, the elder of Kirk Cousins and Julie Hampton's two sons, joyfully celebrated his fifth birthday, marked by a heartwarming Instagram post shared by his mother.

The occasion was momentous, filled with love and cherished memories.

Similarly, in March 2023, Turner, the younger sibling, turned four years old, bringing an extra dose of excitement and happiness to the lives of his parents.

Additionally, their family is completed by a beloved dog named Abe, who holds a special place in their hearts.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes