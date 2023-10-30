Aaron Rodgers vs Kirk Cousins Achilles injury: Which QB can return earlier? Sports surgeon breaks down recovery process

Kirk Cousins joined Aaron Rodgers on the sidelines with an Achilles injury. He is the second high-profile quarterback to go down with this issue after the Jets quarterback went down in the first game of the season.

Naturally, the two issues are being compared. However, as a sports surgeon has explained, there is a difference between the two players' recoveries. Both the quarterbacks are right-handed throwers, meaning their right foot is their back foot against which they push off.

Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on his left foot. Kirk Cousins injured it on his right foot. Therefore, it is possible that the Jets quarterback can return in time for the postseason whereas the earliest the Vikings quarterback might return is forecast to be for next season.

The Minnesota quarterback, who will be a free agent in the coming offseason, might also suffer from a general decrease in performance too as the speed of the spirals might decrease even when he returns. That is a worrying sign for the quarterback based on this opinion.

Kirk Cousins was on his way to replacing Aaron Rodgers as the best NFC North quarterback before his injury

For thirty years, there was no doubt about which team had the best quarterback in the NFC North or NFC Central division. With Aaron Rodgers following Brett Favre, the Green Bay Packers were always in the driving seat. However, last year saw the Vikings reach the playoffs as division winners, on the back of Kirk Cousins having some phenomenal games.

This year the Vikings quarterback was having a season where he was definitely part of the MVP conversation. In 8 games, he had 18 passing touchdowns, the highest in the league tied with Tua Tagovailoa. And although he has Justin Jefferson, their offense is not as high powered as that of the Miami Dolphins.

Kirk Cousins also had more than 2,300 yards already and was well on course to throw for more than 4,500 yards. But such is the nature of the NFL. This cruel injury means that not only will he be out for the season, there is a chance that teams might not be willing to take a chance on him next year not knowing how his health is.

Aaron Rodgers' injury differs from Cousins' materially in that regard too. We know the Jets quarterback shall be back and the starter in New York when he does. For Kirk Cousins, the future looks increasingly uncertain now.